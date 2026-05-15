Your Android or LG TV can now become a smart home hub thanks to Homey

You can directly access smart home controls, automations and live dashboards

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Homey x Android LG
(Image credit: Homey)
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Homey has launched new Android TV and LG webOS apps that turn compatible TVs into smart home dashboards for controlling devices, running automations, and viewing live smart home updates. A browser version called Homey.tv is also available.

The apps support Homey Cloud, Homey Pro, Homey Pro mini and self-hosted Homey Server setups, with the LG webOS app working on compatible TVs released from 2021 onwards.

Homey has officially launched dedicated Android TV and LG webOS apps, meaning you can now access smart home controls, automations and live dashboards directly from your best TV. This removes some of the need for buying a separate smart home display, helping cut down on extra screens around the house whilst making better use of the one you already use the most.

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Homey x Android LG

(Image credit: Homey)

To set it up, you install the Homey app on your Android TV device or compatible LG TV and scan a QR code to sign in. Once inside the app, your Favourites appear first, allowing quick access to devices or custom settings. There’s also a full Devices tab for controlling your wider smart home setup, alongside a dedicated Flows section where you can trigger automations directly from the TV.

For the browser version, Homey highlights smaller practical use cases in its release notes, describing it as “handy for quick things like opening the garage door before you pull in”.

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Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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