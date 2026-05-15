Your Android or LG TV can now become a smart home hub thanks to Homey

QUICK SUMMARY Homey has launched new Android TV and LG webOS apps that turn compatible TVs into smart home dashboards for controlling devices, running automations, and viewing live smart home updates. A browser version called Homey.tv is also available. The apps support Homey Cloud, Homey Pro, Homey Pro mini and self-hosted Homey Server setups, with the LG webOS app working on compatible TVs released from 2021 onwards.

Homey has officially launched dedicated Android TV and LG webOS apps, meaning you can now access smart home controls, automations and live dashboards directly from your best TV. This removes some of the need for buying a separate smart home display, helping cut down on extra screens around the house whilst making better use of the one you already use the most.

Alongside the TV apps, Homey has also launched a browser version called Homey.tv, which the company specifically notes that it works on vehicle browsers too. It’s something Alexa+ is reportedly working towards as well, although it looks like Homey may have got there first, especially in the UK.

Homey has confirmed the new apps will work across Homey Cloud, Homey Pro, Homey Pro mini, and self-hosted Homey Server setups. On the LG side, the webOS app is compatible with supported smart TVs released from 2021 onwards, although availability may vary depending on your region and TV model.

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(Image credit: Homey)

To set it up, you install the Homey app on your Android TV device or compatible LG TV and scan a QR code to sign in. Once inside the app, your Favourites appear first, allowing quick access to devices or custom settings. There’s also a full Devices tab for controlling your wider smart home setup, alongside a dedicated Flows section where you can trigger automations directly from the TV.

For the browser version, Homey highlights smaller practical use cases in its release notes, describing it as “handy for quick things like opening the garage door before you pull in”.

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