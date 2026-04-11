While we await the next James Bond movie – with director Denis Villeneuve attached to the future project – the next official Bond release is almost upon us.

If, that is, you're a gamer. But only a gamer on majority platforms – as IO Interactive, publisher of 007: First Light, has officially confirmed that the game won't be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 until later in the year.

You can see the full original X post below, confirming that would-be Nintendo buyers will be waiting until "later this summer" – and not delivering a more specific date.

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007 First Light comes to PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on May 27th, 2026, and Nintendo Switch 2 later this summer. We're excited to see players discovering James Bond's reimagined origin story, and we are looking forward to bringing you the best game experience possible…April 8, 2026

However, the post clarifies that those on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC will get to play from 27 May this year. The Switch 2 version's delay has seen fans online pondering whether it'll be yet further delayed.

That is the second delay for those release platforms, though, following a late 2025 initial release schedule, then being pushed back to March 2026, followed by the latest late May release plan.

It's in all good nature, though, as IO Interactive looks to have a killer Hitman-esque stealth strategy title on its hands, as you can see from the most recent trailer, below:

007 First Light - Story Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

After speculation that Patric Gibson – the actor well-known for roles in The OA and Dexter: Original Sin – was the game's lead, playing as Bond, that was finally confirmed in late summer 2025.

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Who will play the next Bond in the 26th movie adaptation is still anyone's guess, with plenty of speculation and bookmakers' odds on who it could be. It's fair to say that Gibson won't be in that running, though.

The game is built around the concept of a young 007 finding his feet, including making many mistakes (which, doubtless, you'll get to play out in real-time – likely by sheer accident), giving a fresh take on the Bond franchise.

IO Interactive has a strong track record with its previous Hitman games. Its most recent, Hitman 3, launched at the beginning of 2021, securing a strong 87 rating on Metacritic. That has, understandably, only added to the anticipation for First Light – even if Nintendo gamers will now have to wait a little longer.