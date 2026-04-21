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After IO Interactive delayed its latest Bond title for the Nintendo Switch 2, there's a 007: First Light fever in the air – and Sony is marking it with a special edition DualSense wireless controller.
It might be no Walther PPK, but you can pull the trigger on pre-ordering this golden version of the PlayStation 5's classic controller, with release scheduled from 27 May.
Amid discussions of Bond 26 ongoing delays, with filming not expected to happen this year, we do have one guaranteed new Bond on the horizon – in 007: First Light.
The IO Interactive studio game's imminent release date is creating quite the hype. Unless you're a Nintendo Switch 2 player, as that version has been pushed back.
To celebrate the release, Sony has issued a new limited edition DualSense wireless controller, which is up for pre-order now ahead of its 27 May on-sale date. It's priced at £74.99 in the UK and $84 in the USA.Article continues below
As you can see from the image above, pulling this golden controller's trigger might be the closest you get to firing a golden gun of sorts. It's a very golden finish that Bond fans will doubtless love.
The controller features a "golden sheen and radiant barrel design," with the 007 codename positioned centre to the touchpad. Sony reckons it'll be well-suited for "a fresh agent looking to make a name for themselves."
It's not the first time we've seen special edition DualSense controllers, with the likes of God of War, The Last of Us, and Astrobot, among others, offering their own unique takes.
The 007: First Light controller release coincides with the game's 27 May on-sale date, marking the next big AAA release in the 2026 calendar. The game is about a young Bond in training, giving a fresh take, in a Hitman-style world that IO Interactive is so well-known for producing.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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