The Switch 2 just got an upgrade that literally changes everything for Switch 1 games

This is a massive surprise, and a brilliant one at that

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Nintendo Switch 2 review
(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

From the moment the Switch 2 was announced, we knew that it would have full backward compatibility with almost every Switch 1 game – the only exception being some with peripherals that wouldn't work. That made me instantly predict it would be the best games console ever, with an unparalleled library, and a new surprise software update from Nintendo just made me feel even better about that label.

In the latest firmware update for the Switch 2 (version 22.0.0), Nintendo added a surprise new toggle in the Switch 2's settings, called Handheld Mode Boost. Put simply, this forces every Switch 1 game that you run on the Switch 2 in handheld mode to use the same settings the game would have used on a Switch 1 when docked.

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Even some of its own games will benefit hugely – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a great example, and it'll be way sharper visually with the new toggle. If you've got any Switch 1 games in your backlog waiting, then you just got a very good reason to check them out anew.

  • Select System Settings on the HOME Menu.
  • Scroll down through the System Settings menu and select System.
  • Scroll down on the right and select Nintendo Switch Software Handling.
  • Select Handheld Mode Boost to enable or disable this setting.

There are also a couple of small caveats from Nintendo that I think are worth highlighting:

  • Because this option forces TV mode operation, some instructions may be incorrect or fail to operate correctly.
  • Handheld Mode Boost may prevent Nintendo Switch software from using the system's touch screen, and will cause attached Joy-Con 2 controllers to be treated as a Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller.

Those are both worth knowing about, but don't change the fact that this is a massive surprise upgrade for the Switch 2's backward compatibility, and a bit of a dream scenario for those of us who've upgraded.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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