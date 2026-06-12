Honor wants to tear up the mini tablet market – could make the iPad mini look like a toy

Quick Summary Honor could be preparing a powerful but compact tablet with an 8-inch OLED display and high refresh rate. The tablet could launch as part of its Win gaming range.

Honor is thought to be working on a compact but powerful tablet aimed at gamers and featuring a high refresh rate to make those games look great.

According to Digital Chat Station, the new Honor tablet is thought to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite hardware - although it's not clear which version - while it will also pack in an OLED display.

The device could be called the Honor Win Pad Mini. But before you get too excited about it being a compact Windows device, Win is Honor's gaming brand. It previously gave us the Honor Win phone series, which is currently only available in China.

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The Honor Win Pad Mini's focus appears to be on the OLED display, beating Apple's iPad mini which currently uses an LCD screen. It's also said that the tablet will have really narrow bezels, something the brand is now pursuing on its devices, like the Honor 600 Pro.

The compact tablet segment is enjoying something of a resurgence, with the Oppo Pad Mini also offering an 8.8-inch OLED display and packing in powerful hardware. The RedMagic Astra is another in the same category.

There was a time when tablets had more mid-range specifications, but over the last couple of years we've seen more powerful Android devices to compete with iPad.

As part of the Win family, we might not see this tablet launch in the Europe or the US, but if the company's MagicPad 4 is anything to go by, expectations will be high.

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Honor's current flagship tablet has a 165Hz OLED display with 2,400 nit brightness, paired with a 4.8mm thickness and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 hardware. When we reviewed it, we found it to be a five-star Android tablet, which sets a high bar.

There may be some adaptations to make this tablet better optimised for gaming like existing Win devices from Honor. That could include advanced cooling, bypass charging and other features.

Currently, we'll just have to watch and wait to see if this tempting tablet does launch and if there will be a mini tablet released for global markets.