Shark’s new CarpetForce line-up solves the biggest problem I have with carpet cleaners

QUICK SUMMARY Shark has launched two new CarpetForce cleaners to its carpet cleaner line-up. The new Shark CarpetForce models are more lightweight and powerful than before, and are more adept at picking up pet hair without clogging the brush roll.

Another week, another new Shark floorcare launch! This time, Shark is expanding its Shark CarpetForce line-up with two new models designed to deep clean your rugs and carpets – and they may have just solved the biggest problem I have with traditional carpet cleaners.

2026 has been a huge year for Shark so far, with the brand releasing new PowerDetect vacuum cleaners , a portable, handheld fan and even a leaf blower! Its latest launches go back to its floorcare roots, and caters to carpeted homes and pet owners in the US.

The new Shark CarpetForce line-up includes the Shark CarpetForce Upright Carpet Cleaner, and the Shark CarpetForce HairPro. Both models have been given a new lightweight, compact design which tackles one of the most overlooked problems with traditional carpet cleaners.

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I’ve tried many floorcare products in my time as Home Editor for T3, and I’ve always found carpet cleaners to be extraordinarily heavy and bulky. The new Shark CarpetForce launches have solved this issue with their slimmer, lighter formats, making it easier to move and carry them around your home.

(Image credit: Shark)

Starting with the Shark CarpetForce Upright Carpet Cleaner , this model offers six times deeper cleaning than vacuuming, and comes with two customisable modes – Deep Clean and Express Clean. The former is designed for heavy messes while the latter is for quick cleans that dry even quicker.

The Shark CarpetForce Upright Carpet Cleaner uses a new DirtDisrupt brushroll which works at high speed and has multi-angled brushes that extract embedded dirt. It also comes with Shark’s Deep Clean Ultra with Stain Guardian formula that removes stains and odours.

The second launch is the Shark CarpetForce HairPro which pet owners will definitely appreciate. Pet hair – no matter how short – gets everywhere, especially into carpets, but the Shark CarpetForce HairPro uses HairPro technology to pick up three times more pet hair without clogging the brushroll.

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The Shark CarpetForce HairPro has many of the same features as the other new CarpetForce model, including its lightweight design, dirt pick-up, customisable modes, and faster drying time. Where it differs is its PowerFins brushroll which offers continuous cleaning contact for picking up trapped dirt and hidden pet hair.

The new Shark CarpetForce cleaners are available to buy now, with the CarpetForce Upright Carpet Cleaner priced at $199.99, and the CarpetForce HairPro costing $229.99. As of writing, UK pricing and availability hasn’t been announced yet.