A new Nintendo Switch could launch next year – and I want it more than anything else

Replaceable batteries inbound

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Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Future)

When Nintendo worked on the Nintendo Switch 2’s design, it likely expected to settle on one version that it could sell around the world for a few years. At the same time, though, it almost certainly had its eye on the EU, which has been slowly but surely pushing through pro-consumer measures in its market.

We’re all using USB-C iPhones now because of its laws, and the next big step-change is likely to be around batteries, which are going to have to be user-replaceable in the next few years. As a result, Japanese outlet Nikkei is reporting that Nintendo is working on a new battery-replaceable variant of the Switch 2 that it’ll sell in the EU from February 2027, when the legislation requires the change to have been put in place.

This is a big change, of course; while plenty of us (this writer included) grew up with phones that had backs you could pop off, or Game Boys that used AA batteries, there are now probably a couple of generations out there who don’t own any electronic devices that have easily replaceable batteries.

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That's a reminder that there are plenty of unknowns in this story, including when the new variant of the Switch 2 might launch. While the cutoff point is indeed in early 2027, for all we know, Nintendo might want to get in position earlier – meaning the next year should be very interesting for Switch 2 hardware news.

Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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