When the Switch 2 came out last year, there was unsurprisingly a bit of a scramble out there to provide good accessories for those picking it up early in its lifecycle. Belkin has long been one of the best names in the business when it comes to protection for phones and other devices, and it wasted no time in getting some cases ready for people.

One of these was the Charging Case, which made the interesting addition of an included power bank that sat in a recessed section of the case and had a short cable that meant you could charge your Switch 2 while it was being stored. While the case was well-made in many ways, it also felt a little underbaked, so it's no surprise that Belkin's back with a new version.

I've had the Charging Case Pro for Nintendo Switch 2 for a couple of weeks now, and it does indeed refine the idea nicely, making it far more persuasive and easier to use while travelling.

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The biggest change is that this time around, the 10,000mAh battery is fully built into the case, rather than basically just being included with an area that could hold it. This makes the case feel more like a standalone product rather than two smooshed together.

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You'll find a small charging port on the outside of the case, along with a display to let you know how much charge it has. Then, inside the case, you'll find what basically looks and behaves like a docking area. You can plug the console in when it's in storage, but also raise a back-stand so that you can play it while it's charging.

This makes it seem like a great option for those who like to use their Switch 2 with its kickstand on a surface, since it can hold the console in a variety of positions. That said, what you gain in efficiency you lose in adaptability – now there's no cable to speak of, so you can only really charge your Switch 2 and nothing else from the case.

That's probably not an issue for most people, though, and the overall effect is indeed very premium and impressive, especially for those who travel a lot. The case is really protective, and also not too bulky, given what it adds.

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That said, slimline cases without chargers will obviously be far smaller, including Belkin's own entry-level travel case. It's also worth knowing that this new case is quite carefully moulded to the Switch 2's dimensions, so if you (like me) have the console in a dbrand Killswitch hardshell, you'll have to remove this to be able to actually close the console into the case.

If there's one big asterisk here, it's the price. This case comes in at £69.99 or $99.99, and either of those is a pretty steep ask. The build quality and utility are both great, so the price ends up meaning that this is a fairly high-end case option for those who want to travel with their Switch 2 without needing a separate power bank. If that's you, have at it – Belkin's done a great job with this careful case revision.