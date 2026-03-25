My favourite Bell & Ross watch just got even better – complete with an aventurine dial

Quick Summary Bell & Ross bolsters its best watch collection with a new, luxurious dial. The Blue Diamond Eagle is a model crafted as an ode to a constellation.

At Watches and Wonders 2025, one of my favourite launches came from quite and unexpected place. For years prior, while testing the brand's watches, I'd longed for Bell & Ross to make something in a smaller case size.

The brand answered my call, with a 36mm version of the Bell & Ross BR-05, which earned itself a coveted T3 Award in the process. It's slim, it's sleek and it has lived rent-free in my head ever since.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Now, the brand is back with a new dial variant for that model. Dubbed the Blue Diamond Eagle, this model features an aventurine dial, complete with a series of set gemstones to encapsulate the viewer with a depiction of the night sky.

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That includes diamonds for each of the hour markers around the dial, as well as a further seven diamonds used to recreate the Aquila constellation. That's said to represent an eagle, hence the name of the piece.

That's cased within stainless steel, with a 36mm case sitting just 8.7mm thick. That mixes satin finishing and polishing, to add texture and give different appearances as the case moves through the light.

(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

Inside, the brand's BR-CAL.329 movement resides. That's the same one we found in the core models launched last year, and offers 54 hours of power reserve.

The bracelet follows in the same footsteps as the case, with a steel design which utilises both satin finishing and polishing. It's one of my favourite bits of the design here, with an overall design reminiscent of popular Patek Philippe models.

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(Image credit: Bell & Ross)

Elsewhere, you can expect 100m of water resistance from the case. That's not exactly dive watch territory, but it should be more than enough to ensure this can stand up to the rigors of everyday life.

Priced at £4,300 (approx. €4,970 / US$5,750 / AU$8,260), this version is a hair more costly than the standard 36mm variant of the BR-05. Still, that's to be expected – we're talking about a slew of diamonds and a more luxurious dial material, so the price was always going to be higher.

I think this luxurious dial, paired with the elegantly slim case dimensions might just make this the classiest Bell & Ross watch yet.