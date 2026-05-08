Turn your iPhone into a pro camera worth thousands, with just one affordable add-on – picture samples speak for themselves

Quick Summary Avoid the downgrade of digital zoom using this converter lens from Reeflex. The latest accessory from the company offers a 300-600mm range, designed for iPhone 17 Pro.

Smartphone manufacturers keep pushing the boundaries of mobile photography with increasingly impressive results. But while some Android brands are a little more extreme, Apple tends to be restrained with the iPhone.

If you want to take the iPhone camera to new lengths (literally), then the Reeflex converter lens could be the answer for you, with some impressive results shared – and claiming to rival the power of serious Sony cameras costing thousands.

Reeflex has been around for a couple of years, looking to evolve mobile photography beyond the cameras you have on your phone, thanks to its conversion lenses. New to the range is a 300-600mm ultra telephoto, effectively adding massive zoom range.

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It's the sort of thing that we've seen from some Android manufacturers like Vivo with the X300 Pro and Oppo with the Find X9 Ultra. The idea is to magnify the image to reduce the need for digital zoom, and reduce the loss in quality in the process.

That's where Reeflex comes in, with its new lens currently on Kickstarter, which the company says is optimised for use with the iPhone 17 Pro. Using it with the 48-megapixel telephoto camera, you'll get the equivalent of 300mm (12x), while at 12-megapixels it will deliver 600mm (24x).

Capture the Unreachable — REEFLEX Ultra Telephoto 300–600mm: the Best Zoom Lens on iPhone - YouTube Watch On

The argument for this type of lens is that it's basically pocketable, so you can take it everywhere, which can't be said for specialised telephoto lenses for cameras, which are much bulkier. Yes, a traditional camera has a larger sensor and more glass, but it also costs much more.

To fit this lens you'll need a case, with Reeflex using a 17mm screw thread to line it up with the telephoto camera on your phone. It's not just the iPhone 17 Pro that it supports – it also works with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro – as well as recent Samsung Galaxy S Ultra phones too.

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(Image credit: Reeflex)

The body is aerospace-grade aluminium, while it contains precision lanthanum glass. It weighs 308g and is compatible with magnetic accessories, like additional filters to expand the creative options it offers.

To provide some reassurance that this isn't just a Kickstarter campaign that won't deliver, this isn't the first time that Reeflex has created this type of lens – the previous was a 240mm and before that a selection of lenses and filters.

Currently, the Reeflex 300-600mm telephoto is listed for €259 in limited quantities, with a normal price of €380 expected. This campaign started in April and has 24 backers, with deliveries expected in June 2026.