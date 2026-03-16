Don't throw away your film camera, this clever gadget can easily convert it to digital

Quick Summary A company specialising in giving life back to old cameras has come up with a high quality digital conversion tool. The I'm Back converter is an APS-C sensor that fits into the camera film roll, giving digital life back to analogue cameras.

The start-up named I'm Back is, well, back. The company is renowned for its hybrid analogue/digital camera kits and has now come up with an APS-C sensor that will give your old analogue snapper a digital update.

Revealed on its own Kickstarter page, the Swiss company behind this innovative camera upgrade says it was designed to turn a vintage 35mm camera into a digital equivalent.

This is done using an APS-C sensor kit that fits into the film cartridge space of the camera. The company's previous version of this was limited to Micro Four Thirds.

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How does the I'm Back camera adapter work?

One of the stand-out features here is that you get digital photos but in a screen-free way. In fact, the outer body of the camera remains near identical, with a simple remote externally used to activate the sensor inside.

Unlike many of the dedicated screen-free digital cameras out there right now, this adds a larger sensor for capturing quality imagery. The Leica M11-D, for example, is a rare alternative which also offers higher quality.

While the Leica is modern, the I'm Back module represents a way to get APS-C level quality in a retro frame. It will support RAW and JPEG as well as 4K – and may even work with underwater cameras.

The company already sells a Micro Four Thirds 20-megapixel film roll adapter, but it looks like these older models are near sold out, with few plans to re-stock ahead of this new upgraded version launching.

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At time of publishing the I'm Back APS-C sensor module is "Launching soon".