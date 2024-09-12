New Leica M-series camera ditches the screen and wards off AI generated images

Quick Summary Leica has unveiled its newest camera – the M11-D. This takes a decidedly minimal approach, with very few buttons and dial – and no display!

When many think of the best cameras on the market, they think of Leica. Sure, other brands may be more common, and have a great array of features, but there is really no other brand which can offer the quality of image that Leica can.

Whether you're using the simple Leica Q3 or something modern and sleek like the Leica SL3, you can expect the same jaw-dropping imagery. That was popularised by the older Leica M-series cameras – and now, that range has a new body.

Dubbed the Leica M11-D, this is quite possibly the most interesting body in the range. Users will quickly spot the distinct lack of a display on the rear of the device.

That's quite unusual for a digital camera. In its place, users will find a physical ISO dial. That's a great addition for those who enjoy a more traditional analog workflow, doing away with distractions to focus on the art of taking photos.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica) (Image credit: Leica)

Still, on the inside it's every bit the modern Leica digital camera. You'll find a fantastic 60.3MP inside, which can also be dropped to 36.5MP and 18.4MP resolutions as needed.

The Leica Maestro III processor powers the device, and it's not the only interesting chip inside this device. That's because the M11-D is packing Leica Content Credentials technology. That's only the second camera to feature it – after the M11-P – and it's really crucial in the modern age.

In effect, that offers a hardware-encoded piece of metadata, which confirms that content created with this camera is authentic, and not generated with AI. It's truly revolutionary technology, and I'm thrilled to see it on another device in the range.

Priced from £8,100 (approx. $10,500; AU$15,900) this certainly isn't a cheap camera. But come on – that's not really Leica's bag. The recently released Leica D-Lux 8 is the brand's most budget-conscious offering, and it's still more costly than many would opt for.

While I'll wait until I have the chance to get my hands on one to offer further comment, this really does look like a killer camera. As someone who spends a lot of time with vintage analogue equipment, this could be the ultimate digital camera for me.