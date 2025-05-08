New Leica M11-P Safari will leave you green with envy
The red dot brand continues its green body trend
Quick Summary
The new Leica M11-P Safari is an olive green take on the classic rangefinder form.
You'll get the same brilliant tech inside – now wrapped in a trendy green finish.
We could argue all day about the best mirrorless camera on the market. That world is packed full of choices and options from a variety of brands, ensuring there really is an option for everyone.
Still, few brands can claim to have the historical significance of Leica. Its first shot-snappers were unveiled 100 years ago, and the brand has remained at the forefront of the luxury camera market ever since.
Now, it has unveiled a snazzy addition to its range. The M11-P Safari is a new colour option for the brands flagship digital camera, offering an olive-green hue which is beautiful enough to sit in front of the lens, rather than behind it.
You'll find top and bottom panels which are painted in the shade, and match perfectly to the leatherette in between. The iconic red dot Leica logo has been removed, replaced with a silver screw so as to not impede on the overall design.
Inside, you'll find the same fantastic specs as you'd get on the standard M11-P. That includes a whopping 60MP sensor, for images which are simply dripping with detail. I used the comparable Leica M11-D late last year, and was seriously impressed with the resolution on offer.
You'll also get access to Leica Content Credentials. That embeds every image with a tamper-proof metadata, which proves that the image isn't the product of AI generation – crucial as more and more questions are raised over such technology.
As an M-Series body, you'll also have access to a wide array of lenses from both Leica and third-party manufacturers. That should make this quite a versatile option – at least in rangefinder terms.
Priced at £8,100 / €9,250 (approx. US$11,000 / AU$16,700 when directly converted), the Leica M11-P Safari offers a more unique colour scheme for a slightly higher price than its 'normal' stablemates.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
