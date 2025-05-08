New Leica M11-P Safari will leave you green with envy

The red dot brand continues its green body trend

Leica M11-P Safari
(Image credit: Leica)
The new Leica M11-P Safari is an olive green take on the classic rangefinder form.

You'll get the same brilliant tech inside – now wrapped in a trendy green finish.

We could argue all day about the best mirrorless camera on the market. That world is packed full of choices and options from a variety of brands, ensuring there really is an option for everyone.

Still, few brands can claim to have the historical significance of Leica. Its first shot-snappers were unveiled 100 years ago, and the brand has remained at the forefront of the luxury camera market ever since.

Now, it has unveiled a snazzy addition to its range. The M11-P Safari is a new colour option for the brands flagship digital camera, offering an olive-green hue which is beautiful enough to sit in front of the lens, rather than behind it.

Leica M11-P Safari

(Image credit: Leica)

You'll find top and bottom panels which are painted in the shade, and match perfectly to the leatherette in between. The iconic red dot Leica logo has been removed, replaced with a silver screw so as to not impede on the overall design.

Inside, you'll find the same fantastic specs as you'd get on the standard M11-P. That includes a whopping 60MP sensor, for images which are simply dripping with detail. I used the comparable Leica M11-D late last year, and was seriously impressed with the resolution on offer.

You'll also get access to Leica Content Credentials. That embeds every image with a tamper-proof metadata, which proves that the image isn't the product of AI generation – crucial as more and more questions are raised over such technology.

Leica M11-P Safari

(Image credit: Leica)

As an M-Series body, you'll also have access to a wide array of lenses from both Leica and third-party manufacturers. That should make this quite a versatile option – at least in rangefinder terms.

Priced at £8,100 / €9,250 (approx. US$11,000 / AU$16,700 when directly converted), the Leica M11-P Safari offers a more unique colour scheme for a slightly higher price than its 'normal' stablemates.

