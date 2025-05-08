New Leica M11-P Safari will leave you green with envy

Quick Summary The new Leica M11-P Safari is an olive green take on the classic rangefinder form. You'll get the same brilliant tech inside – now wrapped in a trendy green finish.

We could argue all day about the best mirrorless camera on the market. That world is packed full of choices and options from a variety of brands, ensuring there really is an option for everyone.

Still, few brands can claim to have the historical significance of Leica. Its first shot-snappers were unveiled 100 years ago, and the brand has remained at the forefront of the luxury camera market ever since.

Now, it has unveiled a snazzy addition to its range. The M11-P Safari is a new colour option for the brands flagship digital camera, offering an olive-green hue which is beautiful enough to sit in front of the lens, rather than behind it.

(Image credit: Leica)

You'll find top and bottom panels which are painted in the shade, and match perfectly to the leatherette in between. The iconic red dot Leica logo has been removed, replaced with a silver screw so as to not impede on the overall design.

Inside, you'll find the same fantastic specs as you'd get on the standard M11-P. That includes a whopping 60MP sensor, for images which are simply dripping with detail. I used the comparable Leica M11-D late last year, and was seriously impressed with the resolution on offer.

You'll also get access to Leica Content Credentials. That embeds every image with a tamper-proof metadata, which proves that the image isn't the product of AI generation – crucial as more and more questions are raised over such technology.

(Image credit: Leica)

As an M-Series body, you'll also have access to a wide array of lenses from both Leica and third-party manufacturers. That should make this quite a versatile option – at least in rangefinder terms.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at £8,100 / €9,250 (approx. US$11,000 / AU$16,700 when directly converted), the Leica M11-P Safari offers a more unique colour scheme for a slightly higher price than its 'normal' stablemates.