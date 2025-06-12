I've tested the Fujifilm X-E5 – it's the perfect X100VI alternative for most people

While the popularity of cameras seems to be ever-growing, I'm not sure anyone foresaw the furore which would surround the Fujifilm X100VI. From launch, the camera was a hit with users, earning itself a stellar reputation and making it as rare as hen's teeth.

It's not hard to see why, either. A compact camera with model-grade looks and an enviable spec sheet was always going to be a popular pick. That proved to be the case, with models flying off of virtual shelves and making it almost impossible to snag.

Since then, similar tech has arrived in the Fujifilm X-T50, offering a similarly compact frame but with the privilege of lens interchangeability. Now, that offering is even stronger with the release of the Fujifilm X-E5. Essentially taking the compact, square-shouldered frame of the X100VI and giving it and interchangeable lens, this model looks like a worthy contender for anyone's cash.

To find out if it's any good, I headed to Valencia to put the X-E5 through its paces.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The Fujifilm X-E5 was officially launched as part of the X Summit event on the 12th of July 2025. The first units are expected to ship around the start of August.

Prices for the body only are £1,299 / €1,599 / US$1,699, while the kit with the new 23mm f/2.8 pancake lens costs £1,549 / €1,799 / US$1,899.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Fujifilm X-E5 key specs

Let's kick off with the important specs. You'll be happy to hear that most of the spec sheet aligns closely with that of the X100VI. The sensor, for example, is the same 40MP unit seen there, and you'll get the same IBIS unit, though Fuji notes that the software has been tweaked slightly within it to offer 7 stops of central image stabilisation and 6 stops at the outer edges.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the right edge of the top plate, you'll find an exposure compensation dial and a shutter speed dial, along with the shutter release and a customisable button. The left edge is much more exciting, though, with a newly designed and customisable film sim dial.

The model will come as a kit with the equally new Fujifilm 23mm f/2.8 pancake lens, which is what I used for testing. That's – again – pretty similar to its popular sibling, offering a 35mm equivalent field of view in full frame terms, albeit slightly slower.

Another thing which is important for such a compact camera is the weight. That's just 445g for the body with a battery and a memory card, which makes this a really great proposition for a lightweight travel setup.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Fujifilm X-E5 design

The core focus of this camera for many is going to be the aesthetic, and it's not hard to see why. The it's a seriously good looking design with a retro edge that is bang on trend right now. In short, it's absolutely gorgeous – you'll likely want to spend as much time looking at it as you will looking through it.

The model comes in two different colour variants – silver and black. My review model was the more classic silver, though I think my own money would go on the black. There's something seriously appealing about that one, with an almost Leica-esque appearance. Nice.

Ergonomics are good, too. It's never going to be the grippiest design in the world – the sheer size of the thing doesn't really account for that – but you won't have too much trouble. Anyone who's used to older analogue cameras will feel blessed with the small grip on the right hand side, while the small dimensions mean most will be able to simply grip around the frame if that's not enough. In all my time shooting with it, I was never left wanting a different shape.

As with almost every model in the Fujifilm range, there's a lot of customisation on offer here. You'll find a custom button on the top plate, while a lever on the front can be customised in each direction, and for the button in the middle.

But the piece de resistance for the model is its flip out screen. That allows for vlog-style over-the-top angling – something notably absent from the X100VI, the X-T50 and even the X-T5. It's a real selling point here, with many left alienated by the lack of visibility in other screen designs. Managing to achieve that without alienating the photography users with a side-flipping design is a triumph, and will make this a must have for many.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Fujifilm X-E5 performance

All of that is great, but what's it really like to use? Well, in short – fantastic. It still feels slightly criminal to pull such incredibly detailed files from a camera this small, but that's pretty much the Fuji signature move these days. The 40MP sensor affords you a fantastic degree of detail, which is great for cropping and other edits in post.

IBIS works really well too, allowing for much longer shutter speeds handheld. As someone who mainly shoots on cameras without any stabilisation, it's a real godsend, especially for street photography where you need to frame and fire in a fraction of a second.

Speaking of street photography, that's almost certainly where the X-E5 feels most at home. The lightweight and compact nature – particularly when paired with the 23mm f/2.8 pancake lens – makes it perfect for taking on trips where you need to pack light or remain inconspicuous. You'll fit it in a moderately sized pocket, too – think jacket or cargo trousers rather than jeans for an indicator of the size.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Of course, the interchangeable lens design will also be a big factor for many considering this lens. It's compatible with any Fujifilm X mount lenses, and while I can't imagine something like the 500mm f/5.6 would make for an especially balanced experience, it's nice to have the option. I suspect most will pair this with the pancake lenses, or Fuji's f/2 prime range, though, which should make for a fantastic experience.

The new film simulation dial definitely inspired a little more use than the one on the X-T50 did for me, though I can't really say why. Maybe the little window makes it feel like more of an event? In any case, it's really handy, particularly with the added customisation options. Still, it's not perfect – you won't be able to make adjustments with your eye to the viewfinder, if that's important to you.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Fujifilm X-E5 verdict

Most people interested in this camera will likely sit down to compare the spec sheets for this, the X100VI and the X-T50, and find that there's an awful lot of similarities. That could stand to make the purchasing decision quite a tough one – if everything is practically the same, how do you decide which to go for? It's not an easy thing to answer.

Ultimately, though, I think there are really two camps of people who will be queuing up for this camera. The first is simple – those who've been waiting patiently for the X100VI for months and are, frankly, tired of waiting. This offers much of the same benefits, and should be a real contender for anyone still without one in their lives.

The other is those who love the idea of the X100VI, but can't quite commit to a fixed lens design. That's really the camp I fall into – the 23mm focal length is my most commonly used, and would be perfect for 95% of my shooting. But for those moments where you need something different – maybe a wider lens for scenes, or something with a tighter crop for product shots and portraits – the X100VI falls flat. This doesn't, and while some lenses won't balance as nicely as the pancakes, having the option is much better than not.

I'd wager that it's a tougher sell against the X-T50, which has a more traditional SLR-style design. There, the vlog-style screen will do a lot of heavy lifting, as will the slightly more ergonomic dimensions. Oh, and the looks, of course.

Also consider

Given that I've spent this entire review referencing two or three other camera models in the Fujifilm range, it's fair to say there are some real in-house competitors worth your cash. Cautious of rehashing the same narrative, I'll leave it like this – buy the Fujifilm X100VI if you're cool with enforced limitations; buy the X-T50 if you fancy a more traditional appearance and a little more balance with bigger lenses.

Outside of Fujifilm, those seeking a mirrorless, interchangeable lens, APS-C body have quite a lot of choice. The Sony A6700 is a great option, and is perfect for video shooters.

If compactness is the be-all and end-all for you, check out the Ricoh GRIII. It's still pretty much the best pocketable option, and should be more than satisfactory for most.