5 reasons why I'm buying a Fujifilm X-E5 over an X100VI or an X-T50

With the launch of the new Fujifilm X-E5, many may be scratching their heads. The spec sheet for the new camera is broadly similar to two other models in the brand's catalogue – the Fujifilm X100VI and the Fujfilm X-T50.

For me, though, it's actually been a revelation of the happy kind. Prior to the launch, I had been tempting myself with the prospect of an X-T50 for months, dropping it in and out of my basket as I flip-flopped back and forth.

But having used all three of the aforementioned devices, I'm certain that the X-E5 is the camera for me – and it might just be the one for you too. Here are five reasons why.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

1. Sumptuous design

Now look, it's never a good idea to be swayed solely by a pretty face in any purchasing decision, but I cannot get over how fantastically pretty the X-E5 is. I'm especially drawn to the black variant – it reminds me of the Leica M11-D I tested last year - but really either is just dripping with the kind of retro-cool that feels deserved rather than dirty.

It's as much a fashion accessory as it is a camera, and I'm perfectly fine with that – particularly as this has the brains and brawn to match the beauty.

2. Vlog-style screen

I'm definitely no vlogger, but I do love to occasionally film myself when I'm out and about on my travels. For me, that renders other alternatives practically useless – the need to attach an external monitor to see what's being recorded completely negates the ergonomic size of these cameras.

It's not just great for selfies, either. The range of motion is perfect for a wide array of stills shooting, whether that's getting your lens above a crowd, or shooting with a top-down, TLR-style viewfinder.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

3. Compact size

There's going to be no shortage of chatter about just how small this camera is, and for good reason. It's a world away from something like the Fujifilm X-T5, even – and that's hardly got what you'd call a bulky frame. If you're looking for something you can carry with you anywhere and everywhere, this is a real no brainer.

I've only used it with the 23mm f/2.8 pancake lens so far, but I have no doubt that even the f/2 primes in Fujifilm's catalogue would offer a compact carrying experience.

While the other models in question also offer compact frames, both have slight concessions associated. The X100VI has a fixed lens, while the X-T50 doesn't quite get as small as this, making the X-E5 a no brainer in my book.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

4. New Film Sim dial

When I used the Fujifilm X-T50, the film simulation dial was shiny and new. And while it was definitely a fairly cool addition, I didn't exactly bond with it in use. I'm not even one of the 'I can't believe you stole my ISO dial' crowd – I just didn't find myself tweaking it all that much.

For whatever reason, the new design implored me to make more on the fly changes, and I love that. My choice of film simulation felt much more deliberate, making active, creative choices rather than setting and forgetting as I did with the X-T50.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

5. Inspiring package

More than anything, though, the X-E5 inspired me to go out and be creative more than any of the others did. Wandering through the streets of Valencia, I could quickly whip out the camera and shoot on the fly, without really drawing any attention to myself. When not in use, it simply hung over my shoulder – about as cumbersome as a cross-body bag.

That meant I could wander freely, snapping whenever something caught my eye – something which isn't always as comfortable with bigger, heavier and more noticeable setups.

The resulting images are brilliant, and that, for me, is enough to consider the decision made.