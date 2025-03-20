New Fujifilm camera is the ultimate hybrid of a Leica Q3 and a Fujifilm X100VI

Quick Summary Fujifilm's new camera might just be the best yet. It's a fixed lens camera with a huge medium format sensor – what's not to love?

Fujifilm has just unveiled its newest camera – and it might just be the best camera on the market right now. That's a bold statement, but it's one that could well hold true.

Why? Well, the new Fujifilm GFX100RF is effectively a hybrid of two of the most popular cameras out there in the Leica Q3 and the Fujifilm X100VI. That takes the fixed lens, compact camera design employed by both of those units, but outfits it with a gargantuan 102MP sensor.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

That number won't be a surprise to fans of the GFX line. We've seen other models – like the Fujifilm GFX100S ii I tested last year – which use a similarly high resolution sensor inside.

Still, the fixed lens design is new for that range. It comes with a 35mm focal length – that's equivalent to about 28mm on a full-frame sensor – with a maximum aperture of f4.

Just as we saw on the X100VI, you can also crop into the image with a Digital Tele-Converter. That allows users to zoom in to 45mm, 63mm and 80mm focal lengths – equivalent to 36mm, 50mm and 63mm on full-frame.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

There is something new here, though. Fujifilm has included a physical aspect ratio dial on the rear of the device. That allows you to quickly and easily switch between different crops, which can be really handy when you're out shooting.

It's something I first encountered on the Leica D-Lux 8, and really enjoyed. It's certainly not essential, but it's a really nice thing to have available.

It's also been designed with lightness in mind. The camera weighs just 735g, which is less than the previous lightest camera in the range, even with a fixed lens! That's no mean feat, and should help to ensure the portability of the camera, which will undoubtedly become a favourite of the street photography crowd.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Priced at £4,699 / $4,899 / AU$8,799, this certainly isn't going to be an impulse buy for many of us. Still, it's not entirely crazy in the world of luxurious cameras, and this one certainly sounds like it will walk the walk as well as it talks the talk.

We'll have to wait until we've had a chance to get hands on with one for further comment, but it sounds like a dreamy combination.