New Fujifilm camera is the ultimate hybrid of a Leica Q3 and a Fujifilm X100VI
The Fujifilm GFX100RF is the compact camera for serious shooters
Quick Summary
Fujifilm's new camera might just be the best yet.
It's a fixed lens camera with a huge medium format sensor – what's not to love?
Fujifilm has just unveiled its newest camera – and it might just be the best camera on the market right now. That's a bold statement, but it's one that could well hold true.
Why? Well, the new Fujifilm GFX100RF is effectively a hybrid of two of the most popular cameras out there in the Leica Q3 and the Fujifilm X100VI. That takes the fixed lens, compact camera design employed by both of those units, but outfits it with a gargantuan 102MP sensor.
That number won't be a surprise to fans of the GFX line. We've seen other models – like the Fujifilm GFX100S ii I tested last year – which use a similarly high resolution sensor inside.
Still, the fixed lens design is new for that range. It comes with a 35mm focal length – that's equivalent to about 28mm on a full-frame sensor – with a maximum aperture of f4.
Just as we saw on the X100VI, you can also crop into the image with a Digital Tele-Converter. That allows users to zoom in to 45mm, 63mm and 80mm focal lengths – equivalent to 36mm, 50mm and 63mm on full-frame.
There is something new here, though. Fujifilm has included a physical aspect ratio dial on the rear of the device. That allows you to quickly and easily switch between different crops, which can be really handy when you're out shooting.
It's something I first encountered on the Leica D-Lux 8, and really enjoyed. It's certainly not essential, but it's a really nice thing to have available.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's also been designed with lightness in mind. The camera weighs just 735g, which is less than the previous lightest camera in the range, even with a fixed lens! That's no mean feat, and should help to ensure the portability of the camera, which will undoubtedly become a favourite of the street photography crowd.
Priced at £4,699 / $4,899 / AU$8,799, this certainly isn't going to be an impulse buy for many of us. Still, it's not entirely crazy in the world of luxurious cameras, and this one certainly sounds like it will walk the walk as well as it talks the talk.
We'll have to wait until we've had a chance to get hands on with one for further comment, but it sounds like a dreamy combination.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
YETI’s epic pre-Amazon Spring Sale deals just dropped – 5 offers that I would buy to improve my camping setup
From bear-proof hard coolers to can-tastic cooling totes, five unmissable YETI deals I'd buy in the current sale
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Google Pixel 9a delayed, but for good reason
Google’s latest affordable phone has been announced, but you can’t actually buy it yet
By Chris Hall Published
-
New Leica SL3-S might be the dream camera for most people
It's the ultimate modern Leica camera
By Sam Cross Published
-
Audeze's 5-star Maxwell gaming headset gets a limited edition "Wasabi" colour upgrade
A new iridescent colour makes the planar magnetic Maxwell headset even more premium
By Rik Henderson Published
-
There's a new name in luxury headphones – the Shanling HW600 over-ears have style and substance
With planar magnetic drivers and Hi-Res Audio certification, Shanling's first full-size headphones mean business
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Focal Diva Utopia are high-end wireless speakers from another planet – reassuringly expensive
Take us to your leader
By Rik Henderson Published