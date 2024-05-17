I've used the Fujifilm GFX100S ii – my own cameras can't compare to this resolution

When you're looking at the best mirrorless cameras on the market, you really need to split things into two segments. Often, we'll make a case for cameras which offer the best value for money, fusing good features with a price point which feels attainable for most users.

If you're just looking for the best image quality, though, money talks. Medium format sensors offer gargantuan resolution, making for a final image which is simply incredible.

We saw that with the Fujifilm GFX100 ii which released last year. Now, the brand is back with the Fujifilm GFX100S ii. That promises a similar experience, but at a slightly more palatable price point. let's dive in and take a look at what it's like.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

Fujifilm GFX100S ii: Key Specs

At the heart of the GFX100S ii is a positively massive 102MP sensor. Notably, that isn't the same 102MP sensor from the GFX100 ii, but it's still an absolute beast. That's paired up with the X-Processor 5 chip, for snappy operation.

Elsewhere, you'll find a new Bishamon-Tex leather pattern on the body. It's a really nice feel, and looks especially premium.

There's up to eight stops of in-body image stabilisation on-board, as well as seven frames per second continuous shooting with the mechanical shutter. All of that should help to ensure you never miss the perfect shot.

Other notable points include a base ISO of 80. That should help to keep grain to an absolute minimum in your shots. Plus, all 20 of the film simulations will be on offer in the camera. Popularised by models like the Fujifilm X100VI, these are a key part of the brand's offering.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Fujifilm GFX100S ii: Performance

If you've never shot with a larger sensor, you're going to be seriously impressed with the results. The sheer level of detail on offer is just astounding, allowing users to crop in massively without seeing a noticeable drop in image quality.

You can see a few comparison shots below, which highlight that:

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

You certainly don't need to be a professional photographer to get good images from this, either. In use, the GFX100S ii is really simple to get around. If you've ever used another Fujifilm system, you'll be right at home here.

Features like the IBIS and the autofocus help to keep things steady and crisp, even if you're moving or shooting a moving subject. Sure, you don't want to be sloppy, but the GFX100S ii feels like a warm blanket which will cuddle you through your shooting experience.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

So, does this camera offer good value for money? That's a really interesting question. At £4,999 for the body only, this is certainly not an inexpensive system. Relatively speaking, though, there is a good case to be made for this camera.

The full-fat GFX100 ii is a full £2,000 more expensive than this camera. Sure, it does offer a little more on the spec sheet, but it's not a night and day difference. Particularly if you're not too fussed about video capabilities, that's £2,000 which could go towards a killer lens instead.

Ultimately, it's a really brilliant camera which should be top of the list for any resolution-hungry photographers.