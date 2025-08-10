Insta360's space-tested flagship action camera proves beauty and brawn can coexist
Satin white finish, swap-in ND filters, replaceable lenses, and a successful trip to the edge of space
Most brands would be happy with a product launch video and a few glossy studio shots. Not Insta360.
To introduce the new Satin White Limited Edition of its flagship action camera, the brand teamed up with Sent Into Space to send it 23.6 miles (38 km) above the Earth, into the stratosphere.
GoPros have hitched rides to the edge of space before, usually courtesy of NASA, YouTubers, or school science projects.
Insta360 itself has sent previous models sky-high in collaboration with Sent Into Space.
However, this marks the first time an action cam brand has launched a limited-edition product into the stratosphere as part of a formal release, not just to survive space, but to sell it.
In near-vacuum conditions, at temperatures as low as -68°F (-56°C) and under 30% stronger sunlight than we experience at sea level, the camera recorded the entire journey – and survived!
Designed to turn heads, engineered to take hits
Underneath the ridiculously slick-looking satin white finish is the same creative powerhouse we raved about in our Insta360 X5 review.
We're talking about 8K @ 30 fps video, excellent low-light performance, 88 minutes of battery life, and new AI-powered InstaFrame and auto-edits.
As for the colourway, Insta360 must have been inspired by GoPro, which has been releasing limited-edition colourways of its top-of-the-range model, the GoPro Hero 13 Black, to great success.
Just recently, Insta360 launched new accessories and updated the X5's features to make it more appealing.
It is likely related to the recent release of the DJI OSMO 360 and the imminent GoPro Max 2 launch.
Top of the list is a new set of ND filters. These clip-on filters (ND16/32/64) reduce glare and allow for longer exposures and cinematic motion blur.
The camera also gained what's called AdaptiveTone, a clever exposure system that records light data independently from each of the X5’s dual lenses.
Plus, Insta360’s low-light technology, PureVideo, is also now available in Single-Lens Mode, having previously been limited to 360° video.
The Insta360 X5 Satin White Limited Edition is available now from Insta360.
