Insta360's space-tested flagship action camera proves beauty and brawn can coexist

Most brands would be happy with a product launch video and a few glossy studio shots. Not Insta360.

To introduce the new Satin White Limited Edition of its flagship action camera, the brand teamed up with Sent Into Space to send it 23.6 miles (38 km) above the Earth, into the stratosphere.

GoPros have hitched rides to the edge of space before, usually courtesy of NASA, YouTubers, or school science projects.

Insta360 itself has sent previous models sky-high in collaboration with Sent Into Space.

Can Insta360 X5 Survive Space? - YouTube Watch On

However, this marks the first time an action cam brand has launched a limited-edition product into the stratosphere as part of a formal release, not just to survive space, but to sell it.

In near-vacuum conditions, at temperatures as low as -68°F (-56°C) and under 30% stronger sunlight than we experience at sea level, the camera recorded the entire journey – and survived!

Designed to turn heads, engineered to take hits

Underneath the ridiculously slick-looking satin white finish is the same creative powerhouse we raved about in our Insta360 X5 review.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We're talking about 8K @ 30 fps video, excellent low-light performance, 88 minutes of battery life, and new AI-powered InstaFrame and auto-edits.

As for the colourway, Insta360 must have been inspired by GoPro, which has been releasing limited-edition colourways of its top-of-the-range model, the GoPro Hero 13 Black, to great success.

(Image credit: Insta360)

Just recently, Insta360 launched new accessories and updated the X5's features to make it more appealing.

It is likely related to the recent release of the DJI OSMO 360 and the imminent GoPro Max 2 launch.

Top of the list is a new set of ND filters. These clip-on filters (ND16/32/64) reduce glare and allow for longer exposures and cinematic motion blur.

The camera also gained what's called AdaptiveTone, a clever exposure system that records light data independently from each of the X5’s dual lenses.

Plus, Insta360’s low-light technology, PureVideo, is also now available in Single-Lens Mode, having previously been limited to 360° video.

The Insta360 X5 Satin White Limited Edition is available now from Insta360.