Audeze's 5-star Maxwell gaming headset gets a limited edition "Wasabi" colour upgrade

Quick Summary
Audeze has introduced a limited edition version of its pro-standard wireless gaming headset, the Maxwell Wasabi Edition.
Priced at $329, it is for Xbox and PC and comes in a nifty iridescent green colourway.
There are few gaming headsets as highly regarded as the Audeze Maxwell wireless range. Its 90mm planar magnetic drivers are straight from the audiophile copy book, which is why we awarded the standard model five-stars in our review at the tail end of 2023.
It's very much considered amongst the best gaming headsets around today.
That's one of the reasons why a new limited edition pair really stands out. That and the extraordinary iridescent green colourway.
The Audeze Maxwell Wasabi Edition headset is designed primarily for use with Xbox and PC – hence the colour. It also comes with a Dolby Atmos headphones license for use with supported Xbox Series X/s and Windows games, and you can connect it to other devices, such as your mobile phone, through Bluetooth 5.3.
As you would expect from a high-end, premium accessory, the over-ears are capable with high quality wireless audio, with LDAC support for (near) lossless playback.
That's also thanks to the aforementioned proprietary planar magnetic drivers, which feature numerous patented technologies. The headset supports 24-bit / 96kHz high-res audio, therefore.
Audio capture through the detachable boom microphone is also of pro standard, with the Filter AI noise-reducing technology ensuring speech is transmitted clearly and precisely. And with more than 80 hours of battery life available on a single charge, with a full day's play available after just 20 minutes of top up, you can be assured that your gaming sessions should go uninterrupted.
The Audeze Maxwell Wasabi Edition wireless gaming headset will be available from today, 22 October 2024, and in limited numbers. It is priced at $329 from the company's own website.
We don't have UK pricing yet, although the standard Xbox-friendly version is currently £349 so you can expect it to be around the same.
PS5 owners can also benefit from the premium quality audio afforded by Maxwell with their own version, which is currently priced at £319 in the UK.
