New Leica SL3-S might be the dream camera for most people

Quick Summary
Leica just unveiled its SL3-S camera.
That's a relative bargain, and packs in some seriously cool tech.
If you're a fan of the best cameras on the market, you'll already be familiar with Leica. The German brand is one of the most significant in photographic history, having crafted some seriously sought after devices over the years.
Still, don't expect a brand like that to rest on its laurels. While there are certainly some models from the brand which celebrate its rich history – I'm looking at you, Leica M11-D – there are also models which are designed to offer the best features for the modern photographer and videographer.
That includes models like the Leica SL3, which was launched early in 2024. Now, we've got the Leica SL3-S – and I think it's the perfect modern Leica for most people.
Let's kick off with one of the most important updates here. This camera gains the Leica Content Credentials functionality, which offers a metadata level assurance that images are real, and not crafted with AI. That's a first for the SL range – previously, this had only been offered on a handful of M-series bodies.
Elsewhere, we see a 24MP sensor employed. That's a steep drop from the full-fat SL3's 60MP sensor, though it should still be more than good enough for most use cases. It's also said to be a new sensor compared to the older Leica SL2-S, though it's not entirely clear how they differ.
Still, the focus here is on speed, and fortunately we get that in spades. That includes a burst mode up to 30fps with full autofocus support. That's a far cry from other Leica models, and fixes one of the most common gripes with its SL system. That's also bolstered by updates to its three-way autofocus system.
Videographers aren't short-changed, either. Open gate recording is offered on this camera – something which may be familiar to shooters of Lumix cameras. That allows users to determine the aspect ratio of their footage after recording, which is great for content creators who need to put their videos on multiple platforms.
Perhaps the best bit, though, is the price. At £4,500 / $5,295 (approx. AU$8,850) this is one of the better value picks in the Leica range. It's the best part of £1,500 less than the SL3, and packs in a more useful feature set for most people. I can see this one being popular.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
