GoPro has shared a new teaser on social media showing off what it calls footage captured on the “next generation of GoPro,” but the clips look nothing like what you’d expect from a traditional action camera.

The short montage features a series of striking shots, including a close-up of flames, detailed macro footage of foliage, a crisp view of the moon and an extreme close-up of a human eye.

Across each scene, a caption reads: “Captured on the next generation of GoPro.”

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The simple teaser raises a bigger question: what exactly is GoPro preparing to launch?

GoPro cameras have long been defined by their ultra-wide field of view, deep focus and rugged versatility.

That’s what makes them ideal for capturing fast-moving action, but it also means they rarely produce the kind of shallow depth of field seen in this teaser.

A post shared by GoPro (@gopro) A photo posted by on

The latest GoPro Hero 13 Black does feature a macro lens attachment, but I can confidently say the quality of the macro shots is nowhere near the ones showcased in the social post.

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Several shots in the clip show pronounced background blur, precise subject isolation and a level of macro detail that would typically require a much larger sensor or dedicated optics.

The low-light scenes, particularly the fire and moon footage, also appear cleaner and more controlled than what we’ve historically seen from GoPro’s existing lineup.

The footage suggests this wasn’t captured on a conventional action camera, or at least not one that behaves like any GoPro we’ve used before.

GoPro has already hinted at a shift

GoPro has been laying the groundwork for a broader imaging strategy over the past year, most notably with the introduction of its next-generation GP3 processor.

The company says the new chip will power a wider range of devices beyond action cameras, including more advanced imaging products aimed at creators.

(Image credit: GoPro)

Improvements tied to GP3 include significantly better low-light performance, enhanced image processing and AI-assisted scene handling, all areas where GoPro has historically lagged behind larger camera systems.

More tellingly, GoPro has also referenced plans to move into higher-end categories, including ultra-premium compact cameras designed for more cinematic use cases.

A new category for GoPro?

GoPro has been busy building an empire beyond action cameras, a space increasingly saturated by up-and-coming brands and giants such as DJI and Insta360.

And even though the company has burned itself with projects like the Karma drone, the new approach feels much more on-brand and grounded in what GoPro is best known for: incredible camera performance and reliable hardware.

The teaser footage aligns closely with the brand's ambitions, shifting the tone to a new type of GoPro device.

(Image credit: GoPro)

Instead of competing purely with the best action cameras, the company may be positioning itself closer to creator-focused tools like handheld gimbal cameras or compact cinema rigs.

There’s also the possibility that GoPro is simply demonstrating what its next-generation processing can achieve across future products.

For now, GoPro hasn’t confirmed what hardware the footage was shot on or when these next-generation products will arrive.

But based on what we’ve seen and what the company has already said, it looks increasingly likely that GoPro is preparing to expand well beyond its action-camera roots.