Insta360 teases DJI Osmo Pocket rival with dual cameras and you’ll be able to try it this week
You'll be able to take a look at the brand's dual-lens gimbal camera at NAB
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Insta360 has released a new teaser for its upcoming compact camera, and it adds a key detail that shifts this from rumour to something much more tangible.
The device will be demoed at NAB 2026, and it looks ready to take on DJI’s Osmo Pocket line head-on.
Shared on Instagram, the teaser invites visitors to see the new product at the company’s booth in Las Vegas.Article continues below
The image itself is deliberately blurred, but the camera appears to feature a dual-lens setup, something we haven’t seen in this category from DJI.
A post shared by Insta360 (@insta360)
A photo posted by on
Even with heavy pixelation, the device looks like a compact, gimbal-mounted camera with two lenses sitting side by side.
That lines up with earlier hints from Insta360’s CEO, who appeared to reveal multiple unreleased cameras in a previous post.
Those earlier clues pointed to a project often referred to as “Luna”, described as a handheld creator camera designed to rival DJI’s Pocket series.
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This new teaser doesn’t confirm the name, but it does reinforce the idea that Insta360 is about to enter this space in a serious way.
Two lenses could change how these cameras are used
A second lens opens up a range of possibilities that go beyond what current pocket cameras offer.
It could enable true optical switching between focal lengths or improve subject tracking by combining data from both sensors.
There’s also a strong chance Insta360 will lean into its software strengths.
The company already leads in areas like reframing and AI-assisted editing, so bringing that into a gimbal-style camera could give it a meaningful edge.
A timely challenge to DJI
The timing of the teaser feels deliberate, with NAB shaping up to be a major moment for creator gear, and DJI is widely expected to unveil the Osmo Pocket 4 around the same time.
GoPro is also said to reveal its new camera range, albeit aimed more at professional users.
Specs, pricing and release timing are still unknown, but the company has confirmed that attendees will be able to get hands-on with the camera at NAB between April 19 and 22.
That means we won’t have to wait long to see what this thing can actually do.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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