DJI confirms Avata 360 drone launch with “See It All” teaser

DJI has officially confirmed the launch of its next drone, and all signs point to the arrival of the long-rumoured DJI Avata 360.

The company announced a launch event scheduled for 26 March at 12 PM GMT, accompanied by the tagline “Above It All, See It All.”

The teaser image features a prominent curved lens element, strongly suggesting a camera designed to capture a full panoramic view.

Article continues below

While DJI hasn’t revealed any specifications yet, leaks and early reports suggest the drone could mark a significant shift for the company’s FPV lineup.

A new kind of FPV camera drone

If rumours prove accurate, the Avata 360 will combine FPV flight with a dual-lens 360-degree camera system, capturing everything around the drone at once.

That would allow pilots to reframe shots after filming, much like creators use 360-degree action cameras, including the DJI Osmo 360.

Instead of lining up the perfect angle during flight, users could simply fly the drone while it records the entire environment.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The drone is expected to build on the design of the DJI Avata 2, retaining the compact cinewhoop-style frame with enclosed propellers that make FPV flying safer around obstacles.

A direct rival to Insta360’s drone ambitions

If confirmed, the Avata 360 will also place DJI directly in competition with the Antigravity A1, a drone developed by Insta360-incubated Antigravity brand that focuses on fully reframable aerial footage.

Instead of treating the camera as a fixed lens pointing in one direction, the drone records a full spherical view, allowing creators to choose framing later in editing.

DJI may be planning an aggressive price

Reports suggest DJI could price the Avata 360 aggressively in order to put pressure on Insta360’s new drone category.

Antigravity's drone received a price cut earlier this year, likely to take the wind out of DJI's sails before the 360º drone launch.

It wouldn't be unprecedented for DJI to use a cut-price strategy to ensure its market-leading position stays.

The company has used a similar strategy before when DJI launched the DJI Flip.

The drone entered the market at a price designed to compete directly with the HoverAir X1, a compact autonomous flying camera.

If DJI follows the same playbook here, the Avata 360 could arrive as a more affordable entry point into the emerging 360-drone segment.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI will reveal the drone officially during its launch event on 26 March, when we should finally learn how the Avata 360 fits into the company’s rapidly expanding drone lineup.

If the rumours prove accurate, it could mark the beginning of a new category of consumer drones, one where pilots focus on flying while the camera captures everything around them.