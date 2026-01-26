World-first 360º drone gets its first price cut and gains a useful new feature

Antigravity has made its most ambitious drone a little easier to recommend, thanks to a somewhat unexpected price cut. The world's first 8K all-in-one 360º drone, the Antigravity A1, is currently 15% off all bundles for a limited time in the US.

The discount suggests the brand is keen to widen its audience. The drone received praise from early reviewers, with many pointing out that the price was quite steep, which might be less of an issue now that the A1 is (up to) $300 cheaper.

Alongside the price drop, the company is also rolling out its first major feature update: a built-in virtual Flight Simulator designed to help new pilots get comfortable with the A1 before taking it outdoors.

Accessible through the Vision Goggles, the simulator recreates the drone’s real-world handling and physics in a virtual environment, allowing users to practise manoeuvres and build muscle memory without risking crashing an expensive piece of kit.

It’s a sensible addition, particularly for a drone that sits outside the traditional camera-on-a-gimbal mould. Flying a 360º drone is a different experience, and Antigravity appears keen to remove some of the friction that might put off first-time buyers.

The simulator also works as a training tool between shoots or during bad weather, making it more than a one-time onboarding gimmick.

The Flight Simulator update will be available from 29 January, while the 15% discount runs from 26 January to 9 February across all three A1 bundles in the US.