DJI’s new Pocket 4 vlogging camera might finally kill SD cards

DJI has dropped a new teaser for the upcoming Osmo Pocket 4, and it doesn’t take much decoding.

In the short clip, the deliberately out-of-focus camera appears to “eat” a row of microSD cards before casually walking away.

It’s a playful way of suggesting that the next Pocket camera might not need them at all.

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The brand even doubles down with the caption “More storage. More stories”, hinting that storage will be one of the headline upgrades when the camera launches on 16 April.

A not-so-subtle hint at internal storage

DJI Osmo Pocket 4 hasn’t been officially detailed yet, but leaks have been pointing in the same direction for a while.

Rumours suggest the camera could feature over 100GB of built-in storage, a significant jump from DJI’s usual reliance on removable microSD cards.

Action cameras like the DJI Osmo Action 6 already include built-in memory (around 64GB) alongside a microSD slot, but the Osmo Pocket 4's memory could far surpass this.

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Internal storage is typically faster and more reliable, reducing the risk of corrupted files or dropped frames when shooting high-bitrate video.

It also simplifies the experience, removing the need to juggle cards and manage storage formats.

For a device like the Pocket series, which is designed for quick, handheld shooting, that kind of frictionless workflow could be a big win.

The trade-off creators might not love

The flip side of having built-in memory only is that external cards are cheap, easy to swap, and effectively give you unlimited storage on long shoots.

If DJI kills the SD card slot in favour of, let's say, better weather proofing, the camera could introduce new limitations, especially for creators shooting extended footage or travelling without access to a laptop or backup drive.

Hopefully, the Pocket 4 will offer the best of both worlds: speed and convenience on one hand, flexibility on the other.

Visually, the teaser doesn’t point to a major redesign. The silhouette of the camera is almost identical to that of the current model, suggesting DJI is sticking with a proven form factor.

DJI will reveal the Osmo Pocket 4 later this week, on 16 April 2026 at 12 PM GMT (8 AM ET / 5 AM PT).

You can sign up for updates about the Osmo Pocket 4 at DJI.