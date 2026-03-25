GoPro just confirmed its biggest camera shake-up in years and it’s been hiding in plain sight
After weeks of teasers and a major chip reveal, GoPro says its next-generation cameras will finally debut at NAB 2026
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
GoPro has confirmed it will unveil a new generation of cameras at the NAB Show 2026, and these are likely to include models beyond just action cameras.
"Our customers have made it clear they want more of everything from GoPro—larger sensors, world-class low-light performance, higher resolutions and frame rates, next-level image quality, improved audio capabilities, longer runtimes and bulletproof reliability in high-heat conditions…everything, and more," said GoPro's founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.
"And that's exactly what we're giving them with our newest line of GP3-powered cameras, debuting at NAB this April."Article continues below
The brand recently teased “next-generation” footage on social media that looked nothing like typical action camera output.
The clips featured shallow depth of field, macro detail and controlled low-light scenes, visuals that strongly suggest larger sensors and more advanced optics.
GoPro says it will debut multiple new cameras in Las Vegas between April 19 and 22, all powered by its new GP3 processor.
The GP3 chip is the turning point
Announced earlier this month, GP3 is GoPro’s most powerful imaging processor to date, built on a 5nm architecture with more than double the pixel-processing power of GP2.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It also introduces a dedicated AI neural processing unit, enabling real-time scene recognition, subject detection, and more advanced image processing, features typically reserved for higher-end cameras.
GoPro says the chip will deliver major gains in low-light performance, resolution, frame rates and thermal efficiency, while also unlocking longer runtimes.
The company has already confirmed it’s designed to power a wider range of devices, including vlogging cameras and even compact cinema-grade systems.
A shift the CEO has already hinted at
Speaking during the company’s latest earnings call, CEO Nicholas Woodman described GP3 as the most significant leap in GoPro’s imaging technology to date, with the potential to push the brand into entirely new categories.
That lines up with both the teaser footage and the wording in the chip announcement, which repeatedly points to a move upmarket.
The NAB announcement confirms GoPro will showcase several new cameras, not just one.
Combined with everything we’ve seen so far, that strongly suggests a broader portfolio push.
Action cameras will almost certainly remain part of the lineup, but they may no longer be the main event.
Between the cinematic teaser, the GP3’s capabilities and the company’s own messaging, GoPro appears to be targeting creators who want more control over image quality, depth and low-light performance.
There are still plenty of unknowns, including product names, pricing and exact form factors.
But taken together, the teasers, the chip launch and now the NAB confirmation point to GoPro is preparing its biggest reset in years, and this time, it’s aiming well beyond action cameras.
GoPro will exhibit at Central Hall, Booth C5519, at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.
[via PR Newswire]
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.