GoPro just confirmed its biggest camera shake-up in years and it’s been hiding in plain sight

GoPro has confirmed it will unveil a new generation of cameras at the NAB Show 2026, and these are likely to include models beyond just action cameras.

"Our customers have made it clear they want more of everything from GoPro—larger sensors, world-class low-light performance, higher resolutions and frame rates, next-level image quality, improved audio capabilities, longer runtimes and bulletproof reliability in high-heat conditions…everything, and more," said GoPro's founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman.

"And that's exactly what we're giving them with our newest line of GP3-powered cameras, debuting at NAB this April."

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Glimpses from a New Generation of GoPro - YouTube Watch On

The brand recently teased “next-generation” footage on social media that looked nothing like typical action camera output.

The clips featured shallow depth of field, macro detail and controlled low-light scenes, visuals that strongly suggest larger sensors and more advanced optics.

GoPro says it will debut multiple new cameras in Las Vegas between April 19 and 22, all powered by its new GP3 processor.

The GP3 chip is the turning point

Announced earlier this month, GP3 is GoPro’s most powerful imaging processor to date, built on a 5nm architecture with more than double the pixel-processing power of GP2.

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It also introduces a dedicated AI neural processing unit, enabling real-time scene recognition, subject detection, and more advanced image processing, features typically reserved for higher-end cameras.

(Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro says the chip will deliver major gains in low-light performance, resolution, frame rates and thermal efficiency, while also unlocking longer runtimes.

The company has already confirmed it’s designed to power a wider range of devices, including vlogging cameras and even compact cinema-grade systems.

A shift the CEO has already hinted at

Speaking during the company’s latest earnings call, CEO Nicholas Woodman described GP3 as the most significant leap in GoPro’s imaging technology to date, with the potential to push the brand into entirely new categories.

That lines up with both the teaser footage and the wording in the chip announcement, which repeatedly points to a move upmarket.

The NAB announcement confirms GoPro will showcase several new cameras, not just one.

Combined with everything we’ve seen so far, that strongly suggests a broader portfolio push.

Action cameras will almost certainly remain part of the lineup, but they may no longer be the main event.

(Image credit: GoPro)

Between the cinematic teaser, the GP3’s capabilities and the company’s own messaging, GoPro appears to be targeting creators who want more control over image quality, depth and low-light performance.

There are still plenty of unknowns, including product names, pricing and exact form factors.

But taken together, the teasers, the chip launch and now the NAB confirmation point to GoPro is preparing its biggest reset in years, and this time, it’s aiming well beyond action cameras.

GoPro will exhibit at Central Hall, Booth C5519, at the Las Vegas Convention Centre.

[via PR Newswire]