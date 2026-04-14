GoPro has unveiled its highly anticipated Mission 1 Series a few days earlier than expected.

Even though we knew the brand was about to unveil new cameras at NAB this week, we didn't know just how far the GoPro was willing to go to change the narrative.

That said, based on the teasers the company has been putting out in recent weeks, we knew the new cameras would push the devices beyond traditional action cameras and into compact cinema territory.

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“Anything you could do in Photoshop”

The range includes three models: Mission 1, Mission 1 Pro, and Mission 1 Pro ILS, built around a new 50MP 1-inch sensor (roughly 4× larger in surface area than the GoPro Hero 13 Black's 1/1.9" sensor) and the GP3 processor, with a focus on higher resolution, improved low-light performance, longer runtimes, and greater thermal efficiency.

Ahead of launch, GoPro’s Senior Manager of Image Processing, Alex Cashman, said that the goal was to bring advanced image processing directly into the camera.

“Anything you could do to an image in Photoshop is what my team trains the camera to do live while you’re recording,” he explained.

Mission 1 (left), Mission 1 Pro (middle), and Mission 1 Pro ILS (right) (Image credit: GoPro)

He said that with the Mission series, the team's aim was to deliver professional-level output without adding complexity for the user.

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The Mission 1 Pro and Mission 1 Pro ILS support 8K video at up to 60 fps, 4K at up to 240 fps, and 1080p at up to 960 fps, as well as 50 MP stills and open-gate capture for flexible editing.

The standard Mission 1 offers 8K30 and 4K120 but retains the same sensor and processor.

Image 1 of 5 Image shot on a GoPro Mission 1 Series camera (Image credit: GoPro) Image shot on a GoPro Mission 1 Series camera (Image credit: GoPro) Image shot on a GoPro Mission 1 Series camera (Image credit: GoPro) Image shot on a GoPro Mission 1 Series camera (Image credit: GoPro) Image shot on a GoPro Mission 1 Series camera (Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro is also pushing data rates higher, with bitrates reaching up to 240 Mbps, alongside 10-bit colour, HLG HDR, and the new GP-Log2 profile for more flexible grading.

While action cams have been pushing pixel count and low-light performance for years, the above specs are more often associated with far larger and more expensive camera systems.

Low light is no longer a weakness

Low-light performance has been a known limitation for GoPro, and it has been directly addressed here.

The combination of a larger sensor and updated image processing delivers up to 14 stops of dynamic range, improving detail in both shadows and highlights.

Cashman said the shift reflects how people now use GoPro cameras.

Mission 1 Pro Grip Edition (Image credit: GoPro)

“We saw people using them more for vlogging and filming in cities at night. We wanted to make sure we did it right.”

Thermal performance and battery life have also been prioritised, with GoPro claiming more than five hours (!) of recording at 1080p30 and over three hours at 4K30 on a single charge, supported by the new Enduro 2 battery and GP3 efficiency gains.

“Unless you’re shooting in the most extreme mode, your camera’s going to run until it runs out of battery,” Cashman said.

A processor that actually changes things

The GP3 processor underpins most of these improvements, and, according to Cashman, it dynamically manages performance to balance power and efficiency.

“It knows when it doesn’t have to be working hard and when it does. It just runs much more efficiently across the board.”

The chip also enables AI-assisted image processing and scene optimisation.

GoPro Mission 1 Pro (Image credit: GoPro)

GoPro is introducing 13 capture modes designed to handle specific scenarios, from vlogging and low-light shooting to underwater use.

These modes use scene detection and machine learning to automatically optimise settings, while manual controls remain available for more advanced users.

The Mission 1 Series uses a four-microphone setup with improved stereo recording and wind noise reduction, and supports 32-bit float audio to prevent clipping.

Bluetooth audio and external mic support via USB-C are also included.

The interchangeable lens twist no one expected

The new flagship Mission 1 Pro ILS is the most significant addition, as it creates a new class of ultra-compact mirrorless cinema camera.

It introduces a Micro Four Thirds mount, allowing you to attach interchangeable lenses.

Of all the upgrades, Micro Four Thirds support is the clearest sign of where GoPro is heading.

GoPro Mission 1 Pro ILS (Image credit: GoPro)

The Mission 1 Pro ILS is no longer limited to a fixed ultra-wide lens and can tap into a vast ecosystem of existing optics, from fast primes to telephoto zooms.

The Mission 1 Series as a whole also features a larger rear OLED display, redesigned buttons that are easier to use with gloves and a new lens system with a removable hood to reduce glare and improve durability.

The cameras are waterproof to 20 metres without a housing, with an optional case extending that further.

GoPro is aiming higher

Alongside the cameras, GoPro is launching a broader ecosystem, including a wireless mic system, an updated Media Mod, a new grip, ND filters, a higher-capacity battery, and creator-focused bundles with additional audio and stabilisation tools.

With the Mission 1 Series, GoPro is expanding beyond action cameras and targeting creators who might otherwise use mirrorless or compact cinema setups.

Cashman summarised the positioning clearly, saying that the goal is to deliver a professional-grade camera that retains GoPro’s durability and ease of use.

As he put it, “It’s everything a GoPro has ever been turned up to about a thousand.”

More information about the new cameras, including price and availability, is expected to be announced in the next couple of months.