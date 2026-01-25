Insta360’s CEO may have accidentally revealed two upcoming cameras in one shot

In recent years, DJI’s Osmo Pocket cameras have become a bit of a cheat code for creators. They’re small, easy to use and, in markets like Japan at least, they’ve helped make DJI become the main contender in the category.

So it’s not exactly shocking that rivals might want a slice of that pocket gimbal pie.

Well, fresh reports suggest Insta360 is about to make its move. As reported by thenewcamera, a Weibo post that appears to be a simple teaser shows Insta360 CEO and founder JK Liu accidentally revealing two upcoming cameras at once.

One is the obvious focus of the image, and the other is hiding in plain sight on the display, albeit heavily pixelated. If it really is an accident, it’s a pretty juicy one, and it gives us a decent hint at where the action camera brand is heading next.

So what's leaked exactly?

The first of the two devices is a white camera being held in the right hand. It’s not shaped like a typical action cam, and that's what’s getting people talking.

For one, there’s a big rear screen, with a cluster of physical buttons above it, including what look like dedicated toggles for switching between video and photo - a layout that feels more like a compact creator camera than something designed to be strapped to a helmet.

The on-screen UI also looks very Insta360-ish, with controls that resemble those on the Ace Pro series, suggesting this isn’t just a random prototype shell.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s also an f/1.8 marking visible, which has kicked off speculation that Insta360 could be exploring a fixed-lens compact camera category alongside its usual action and 360 kit.

Some corners of the internet have already started guessing sensor sizes (Micro Four Thirds, APS-C), but there’s nothing concrete on that front...yet.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: thenewcamera) (Image credit: thenewcamera) (Image credit: thenewcamera)

The second device is the more "blink, and you’ll miss it" part of the leak. In the same image, a blurred, pixelated camera is visible on the screen, and leak-watchers reckon it is an upcoming Insta360 Osmo Pocket-style product.

The fact that it’s deliberately obscured makes it feel less like an accident and more like a controlled tease, especially as some reports suggest this Pocket camera could be closer to launch.

If Insta360 really is building a Pocket rival, the target is obviously DJI. Whether this turns into a serious challenge or just a bit of speculation will depend on what leaks next, but it’s a strong hint that Insta360 might be thinking beyond just action cams and 360 cameras.