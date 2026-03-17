Garmin adds WhatsApp support so its watches can finally reply like an Apple Watch

Garmin wearables have long been some of the best running watches money can buy, but they’ve always lagged behind rivals when it comes to everyday smart features. Now, that’s finally starting to change.

The brand has announced a new WhatsApp app for select devices, allowing you to read, reply to and react to messages directly from your wrist.

It’s available now as a free download from the Connect IQ Store and works with compatible models across the Fenix, Forerunner, Venu and Vivoactive ranges.

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Garmin finally gets serious about smart features

Until now, Garmin’s approach to messaging has felt functional rather than fully integrated.

You could see notifications and send quick replies in some cases, but the experience never quite matched what you’d get on an Apple Watch or a Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The new WhatsApp app lets you view recent conversations, read full messages, and reply with a built-in keyboard, as well as send emojis and quick reactions.

You can even scroll through chat history, with up to 10 messages visible on screen.

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It’s still tied to your smartphone, so you’ll need your phone nearby with WhatsApp installed, but the experience is far closer to a proper smartwatch messaging system than anything Garmin has offered before.

What the WhatsApp app can actually do

Beyond basic notifications, the app adds a layer of interaction that makes Garmin watches more useful throughout the day, not just during workouts.

Incoming calls can be viewed with the option to decline them, while messages remain protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, meaning conversations stay private, even when accessed from your wrist.

Garmin says the app is made possible through its Connect IQ platform, and it’s currently the first third-party messaging app available on its watches.

(Image credit: Garmin)

That alone suggests the company is opening the door to a broader app ecosystem.

If that happens, this could mark the beginning of a shift for Garmin, from a fitness-first wearable with limited smart features to something that better balances performance tracking with everyday usability.

It won’t turn a Garmin into a full Apple Watch rival overnight, but Garmin is clearly starting to take the “smart” part of smartwatch a lot more seriously.

You can download the WhatsApp app via the Connect Store for free.