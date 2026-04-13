Garmin just gave its watches a luxury upgrade you won’t need to pay for
Garmin adds Porsche watch faces to Connect IQ Store
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Garmin might not have launched a new smartwatch this week, but it has quietly given its existing lineup something arguably more interesting
The brand has released three new Porsche watch faces via its Connect IQ Store, bringing a touch of Stuttgart styling to compatible Garmin watches.
And unlike a new Fenix or Forerunner, this is one upgrade you can apply in seconds.Article continues below
The collaboration is inspired by Porsche’s design legacy, with each watch face taking cues from the brand’s distinctive aesthetic and motorsport heritage.
The Porsche Heritage face goes down the classic route, offering an analogue-style layout complete with the famous crest and red accents.
It’s the most traditional of the trio, but still packs customisable data fields and progress bars to keep it firmly in Garmin territory.
If you prefer something sportier, the Porsche Racing face takes inspiration from the legendary Porsche 917, with a bold digital layout that feels closer to a dashboard than a dress watch.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It’s clean, legible and unmistakably performance-focused, blending Garmin’s data-first approach with a more stylised presentation.
Last but not least, the Porsche Pure face features subtle branding, muted tones and just enough red detailing to tie it back to the wider collection.
It’s arguably the most versatile of the three, especially if you want something that looks premium without shouting about it.
A different kind of upgrade
Garmin has been relatively quiet on the hardware front so far this year, with rumours swirling around future launches rather than confirmed releases.
These new watch faces show the brand is still finding ways to keep its ecosystem fresh in the meantime.
If you’ve ever wanted your training watch to feel a bit more premium, this might be the simplest upgrade you’ll make all year.
You can download the Porsche Heritage (Crest) face here.
You can download the Porsche Racing (917 Salzburg) face here.
You can download the Porsche Pure (Wordmark) face here.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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