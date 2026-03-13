Garmin celebrates World Sleep Day with free Pokémon watch faces that change as you get tired

Garmin has unveiled a playful new way to personalise its smartwatches, launching Pokémon Sleep-themed watch faces to mark World Sleep Day.

The launch arrives shortly after Pokémon celebrated its 30th anniversary on Pokémon Day (27 February 2026), marking three decades since the franchise first appeared on Nintendo’s Game Boy.

Available now for free in the Connect IQ Store, the watch faces work with a range of Garmin devices, including models from the Fenix, Forerunner, Venu and Vivoactive line-ups.

Article continues below

Snorlax knows when you’re tired

Garmin has integrated the designs with the company’s Body Battery energy tracking, meaning the Pokémon displayed on the watch face change their expressions throughout the day depending on your energy levels.

When your Body Battery is high, the characters appear happy and energetic, but as your energy drops, they gradually become tired and sleepy.

(Image credit: Garmin)

The “Pokémon Sleep: Snorlax & Friends” features a group of familiar characters, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu and Snorlax, relaxing on Greengrass Isle.

The second option, “Pokémon Sleep: I Choose You,” lets users pick a single Pokémon from a selection of 48 characters.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bedtime mode kicks in

Garmin has also added a nighttime feature designed to encourage better sleep habits.

The watch face automatically switches to night mode 90 minutes before the user’s scheduled bedtime, based on the sleep schedule set in the Garmin Connect app.

(Image credit: Garmin)

Alongside the watch faces, Garmin confirmed that some compatible devices can now sync sleep data with the Pokémon Sleep mobile app, allowing you to track your sleep and interact with Pokémon within the game.

The new watch faces are available in the Connect IQ ecosystem, which already offers thousands of downloadable apps, widgets and watch faces.

The Pokémon Sleep: Snorlax & Friends face can be found here.

The Pokémon Sleep: I Choose You face can be found here.