Garmin celebrates World Sleep Day with free Pokémon watch faces that change as you get tired
The new Pokémon watch faces change throughout the day based on your Body Battery energy levels
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Garmin has unveiled a playful new way to personalise its smartwatches, launching Pokémon Sleep-themed watch faces to mark World Sleep Day.
The launch arrives shortly after Pokémon celebrated its 30th anniversary on Pokémon Day (27 February 2026), marking three decades since the franchise first appeared on Nintendo’s Game Boy.
Available now for free in the Connect IQ Store, the watch faces work with a range of Garmin devices, including models from the Fenix, Forerunner, Venu and Vivoactive line-ups.Article continues below
Snorlax knows when you’re tired
Garmin has integrated the designs with the company’s Body Battery energy tracking, meaning the Pokémon displayed on the watch face change their expressions throughout the day depending on your energy levels.
When your Body Battery is high, the characters appear happy and energetic, but as your energy drops, they gradually become tired and sleepy.
The “Pokémon Sleep: Snorlax & Friends” features a group of familiar characters, including Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu and Snorlax, relaxing on Greengrass Isle.
The second option, “Pokémon Sleep: I Choose You,” lets users pick a single Pokémon from a selection of 48 characters.
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Bedtime mode kicks in
Garmin has also added a nighttime feature designed to encourage better sleep habits.
The watch face automatically switches to night mode 90 minutes before the user’s scheduled bedtime, based on the sleep schedule set in the Garmin Connect app.
Alongside the watch faces, Garmin confirmed that some compatible devices can now sync sleep data with the Pokémon Sleep mobile app, allowing you to track your sleep and interact with Pokémon within the game.
The new watch faces are available in the Connect IQ ecosystem, which already offers thousands of downloadable apps, widgets and watch faces.
The Pokémon Sleep: Snorlax & Friends face can be found here.
The Pokémon Sleep: I Choose You face can be found here.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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