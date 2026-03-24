Grind’s new coffee collection features your favourite Pokémon characters – I wanna catch 'em all!
Grind teams up with Pokémon on limited edition coffee collection
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Grind has collaborated with Pokémon on a limited edition coffee collection, featuring three of its most iconic characters.
The Grind x Pokémon collection features coffee tins, coffee cups, iced latte cans and clothing accessories.
To celebrate Pokémon’s 30th anniversary, Grind has teamed up with them on a limited edition coffee and clothing collection, and it might be the cutest collaboration of the year (so far!). The Grind x Pokémon range features three popular Pokémon characters on coffee tins, cups and clothing with prices starting at just £14.95.
During my time covering home on T3, I have to say that coffee collaborations are the most fun and playful, and Grind is one of the best brands that do this. Last summer, Grind teamed up with Peanuts for its 75th anniversary, and featured Snoopy on a cafetiere, mugs and coffee tins.
This new collaboration has a similar vibe, and if you’re a Pokémon fan, you’ll love the limited edition collection. In the range is Pokémon-branded Grind refillable coffee tins, reusable coffee cups, iced latte cans, and clothing, including T-shirts and baseball caps.Article continues below
Three of Pokémon’s most iconic characters are featured on the clothing and coffee tins. Pikachu is available on the blue and yellow coffee tin, while Eevee comes in yellow and red, and Mew is in a dark red and blue shade.
The characters also feature on Grind’s iced coffee cans, which has Pikachu as the ‘face’ of the Iced Caramel Latte, and Eevee is on the Iced Oat Vanilla Latte can. Pikachu and Eevee are also available on a T-shirt and coffee cup, while Mew is pictured on the cap.
I really like the new Grind x Pokémon collaboration, and I’m not even a Pokémon fan! It’s cute, whimsical and a fun collectors item for fans of Pokémon and Grind. The coffee tins are available in 17 blends so you can customise your coffee pods in your choice of Pokémon tin. Shoppers can also choose from pods, ground coffee or whole beans.
The Grind x Pokémon collection is available to buy now online and in select Grind stores. Each item can be bought separately or you can pay £94.85 for the Complete Collection.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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