Grind’s summer coffee collection features everyone’s favourite cartoon character

QUICK SUMMARY Grind has collaborated with Peanuts to celebrate the cartoons’ 75th anniversary. The limited edition collection features a cafetière, refillable coffee tins, enamel mugs and clothing.

Grind has just launched its new coffee collaboration, and it features everyone’s favourite cartoon character, Snoopy. The new limited edition range is in celebration of Peanuts’ 75th anniversary, and it includes coffee tins, a cafetière and clothing.

I’m a sucker for a fan collaboration, and Grind’s new Peanuts campaign might be my favourite yet. Designed with picnics and summer adventures in mind, the new Grind x Peanuts collection features portable coffee must-haves to take your hot or cold drinks on the go, and they all feature fun Peanuts characters, including Snoopy and Woodstock.

As a B Corp coffee brand, Grind’s Peanuts collaboration is inspired by Grind’s passion for planet-friendly craft coffee, and Snoopy’s love for the great outdoors. The products included are portable, made from high quality materials, refillable and reusable.

Ideal for your next camping trip, the Grind x Peanuts Tin can be used to store coffee beans, ground coffee and pods. The tin can be bought alongside Grind pods and coffees, the former of which has 16 blends to choose from, and the latter has six blends available. Grind’s pods are compatible with most of the best pod coffee machines , including Nespresso models and Grind’s own coffee maker.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Grind) (Image credit: Grind)

While Grind hasn’t debuted a limited edition Peanuts blend, it has launched a Grind x Peanuts Cafetière which comes in bright red, yellow and blue colours, and has a snorkeling Snoopy on it. A must for camping, the cafetière pairs perfectly with the Grind x Peanuts Enamel Mugs which come in a pair.

Grind has also launched a Peanuts Cap and T-Shirt, and a Picnic Cooler Bag Bundle . The bundle comes with a picnic-inspired briefcase-like bag, the mugs and cafetière, and a 227g bag of Grind’s ground coffee.

As the summer holidays are finally here, the Grind x Peanuts collaboration is the perfect range for coffee-filled adventures, picnics and camping trips. I can’t wait to get my hands on the mugs for my upcoming camping holiday – prices on the Grind x Peanuts limited edition start at just £14.95 at Grind .