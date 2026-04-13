Dennison unveils the ALD Mini collection – proving it's not just a one-hit wonder

Quick Summary Dennison knocks it out of the park once again, with a mini version of the popular ALD Dual Time watch. I'm hooked by the design, which sits two cases on top of one another.

It's time for the busiest watch week of the year, as Watches and Wonders 2026 is almost upon us. Even brands which aren't exhibiting on the showfloor will have new products to unveil, with separate events throughout the city to rival the main event.

One such example is Dennison, who are showcasing at the Chronopolis Watch Fair in the centre of town. And the brand certainly has a lot to showcase, with a new Mini collection of its popular ALD watches.

(Image credit: Dennison)

These aren't just the same shape shrunk down into a smaller size, either. The brand has distilled the very DNA of the range, reducing the case size but also altering its shape to more of a square.

Article continues below

The result is simply fantastic, retaining all of the personality of the original but in a size which will suit any wrist. There are two versions on offer – time-only and dual time.

(Image credit: Dennison)

The former looks lovely, and will definitely be a hit, but the latter is the real pièce de résistance for me. That takes a pair of the square-ish cases and aligns them vertically, morphing around the natural curvature of your wrist.

It is absolute excellence, and proof that the design ingenuity which made the original such a hit was not simply a one-off. The models are available in both steel and Yellow Gold PVD-coated versions, and the latter really suits this style. The ALD collection has always had a seventies edge, exemplified perfectly by the yellow gold and tiger's eye.

(Image credit: Dennison)

There are even some models encrusted with diamonds, offering another layer of luxury for the brand. It's clear that these smaller models are pointed towards the ladies' market, but with smaller watches growing in popularity, there's nothing to fear for fellas, either.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pricing is a little convoluted given all of the different variations on offer, but I've condensed them all into the table below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Dennison ALD Mini Steel and PVD Gold models. From: Dennison ALD Mini Diamond Set models. From: CHF 950 4,490 GBP (approx.) £895 £4,250 EUR €1,030 €4,870 USD $1,180 $5,600 AUD (approx.) $1,700 $8,050

Personally, I think that's more than fair for a watch of this calibre. I can't wait to get my hands on one and see if it can live up to the hype.