You can get the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop for as little as £1 this Sunday – here's how

Quick Summary After the crazy scenes surrounding the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop launch, there might be a great chance to snag one. One seller is bringing one to auction for just £1 this weekend.

Given the sheer volume of news surrounding it, it's hard to believe that the Audemars Piguet x Swatch Royal Pop isn't even a week old yet. Tomorrow (Saturday 23rd May) marks exactly seven days since the doors were first opened, sparking scenes we haven't seen since the MoonSwatch launch.

Since then, scalpers have been testing the waters online, with many of the models listed for thousands of pounds or dollars. Couple that with the limited stock and the sprawling queues which are still snaking around many cities of the world, and it can feel a little hard to get hold of.

(Image credit: Swatch)

But there's a better way. One user is selling one on a live auction site called Tilt this Sunday, and it's going to start at just £1.

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Now, it's worth mentioning from the off that it's unlikely to stay that affordable. In fact, I wouldn't be at all surprised to see this ascend to the same levels as the models we've seen on eBay and other secondary retail sites.

Still, if you're on the hunt for a model and don't fancy camping out at a Swatch store to snag one, this might be a good chance. The model is being sold by an account called Yorkshire Trainers.

(Image credit: Swatch)

That account is well known for secondary resale for trainers and other luxury goods, with a physical store in Huddersfield. That should at least offer some peace of mind for users.

If you're looking to get in on the act, you'll need to download the Tilt app, which is available for both iPhones and Android phones on their respective app stores. That enjoys a 4.8 star rating on the App Store and a 4.2 star rating on the Play Store, which – again – should offer some peace of mind.

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If you're not lucky enough to get in on the action, check out my guide to how to buy one for more tips.