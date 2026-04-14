Hublot’s new Big Bang Reloaded has actual soil from Usain Bolt’s training track

QUICK SUMMARY Hublot has debuted the Big Bang Reloaded at Watches and Wonders 2026. Amongst the launches is the Big Bang Reloaded Usain Bolt, a 200 piece watch that features a soil sample from the athlete’s training track.

Ever wanted soil in your watch ? Of course you have, and that’s exactly what Hublot has done with its new Big Bang Reloaded watch in collaboration with Usain Bolt. But I’m getting ahead of myself so let’s start from the beginning.

Hublot has debuted the Big Bang Reloaded collection at Watches and Wonders 2026. Featuring five editions, Hublot’s Big Bang Reloaded is celebrating the Big Bang’s 20th anniversary and is an evolution of the Big Bang Unico that debuted back in 2010.

Measuring 44mm, the Hublot Big Bang Reloaded watches feature materials that have become synonymous with Hublot. The five iterations available include titanium ceramic, blue ceramic, dark green ceramic, all black and magic gold.

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As you might have guessed, the blue and dark green ceramic are made from full-colour ceramic, as is the all black version. The titanium ceramic is a mixture of a titanium bezel and case, and a black ceramic caseback which was seen on the first ever Big Bang Unico in 2013.

The magic gold version of the Big Bang Reloaded is made from 18K gold which is a ‘world’s first’ scratch-resistant 18K gold.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Hublot) (Image credit: Hublot)

All Big Bang Reloaded watches are powered by the HUB 1280 UNICO Manufacture self-winding chronograph movement. It features a flyback calibre with column wheel which is visible on the dial and caseback. The multi-layer dial features a redesigned minutes counter at three, a coloured ring on the push-piece at four, and a date window between four and five o'clock.

The Big Bang Reloaded watch comes with a choice of two wristbands – fabric-inspired rubber or black rubber. They also feature Hublot’s iconic screws around the bezel and an oversized crown and pushers on the right side. Prices are expected to start at £18,800 / $24,000.

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But now on to Usain Bolt. The Big Bang Reloaded Usain Bolt watch is in collaboration with Jamaican runner and Hublot ambassador, Usain Bolt. In a 44mm black ceramic and carbon case, the watch has a polished 18K yellow gold outer bezel which has ‘Anything is Possible, Don’t Think Limits’ engraved.

(Image credit: Hublot)

More yellow gold is displayed on the six H-shaped screws that dot around the bezel. The dial is similar to the other Reloaded timepieces but the watch itself features an original soil sample from Bolt’s training track. The seconds hand is in the shape of a lightning bolt as the caseback.

Priced at £23,500 / $30,000, the Big Bang Reloaded Usain Bolt is limited to just 200 pieces.

(Image credit: Hublot)

But that's not the only celebrity Reloaded you’ll see at Watches and Wonders 2026. Hublot has also introduced the Big Bang Reloaded Kylian Mbappé, the first limited edition from footballer and Hublot ambassador, Kylian Mbappé.

The 44mm case is made from 18K King Gold and white ceramic. Similar to the Usain Bolt watch, there’s an engraving on the side of the bezel at six o’clock that says ‘Trust Yourself’ – Mbappé’s mantra. The screws are made from 18K King Gold and black-plated titanium. The Big Bang Reloaded Kylian Mbappé is limited to 200 pieces with pricing estimated at £23,500 / $30,000.