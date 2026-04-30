Orient Star unveils a killer, limited edition skeleton watch

Quick Summary Orient Star has continued its birthday celebrations. The latest limited edition piece is a skeletonised everyday watch.

With Japanese brand Orient Star celebrating its 75th birthday this year, we're expecting a range of models designed to mark the occasion. We've already seen a gorgeous dive watch designed to do just that.

Now, there's another limited edition model coming, which will suit a different kind of user. The new Orient Star M34 F8 Skeleton Hand Winding features a skeletonised dial, with a meteorite-like effect.

(Image credit: Orient Star)

That allows the in-house F8B65 movement to be on full show, and it looks really smart. That's a hand-wound calibre, offering 70 hours of power reserve from a full charge, and operating with an accuracy of between +15 and -5 seconds per day.

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The lack of an automatic winding rotor also affords the piece some slimness. The 39mm case sits just 10.8mm tall, which should make it an excellent option for smaller wrists, or slipping beneath a shirt cuff.

The model is cased in stainless steel, which is treated with a black plating. There's a matching bracelet, but users will also find a black cordovan leather strap in the box, should they wish to switch it out. It's a smart addition for a watch of this size, as it could easily moonlight as a dress watch given its proportions.

(Image credit: Orient Star)

The brand's signature power reserve indicator is present and correct at the 12 o'clock position, with a small seconds register placed at six o'clock. There's also quite a pronounced Orient Star logo at the three o'clock position, set on a black block to be seen against the mechanism below.

The piece is limited to just 430 pieces, and will set you back £2,817.99 (approx. €3,255 / US$3,815 / AU$5,325). That's certainly not cheap, and actually makes it one of the most costly models in the brand's catalogue.

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Still, for a skeletonised watch with an in-house movement, it doesn't feel unreasonable. If you're a fan of the brand or the design, it's well worth looking into.