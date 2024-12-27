A Week on the Wrist with the Orient Star M34 F8 Date – Grand Seiko vibes for less

It's no secret that Grand Seiko is having a massive spell of popularity right now. Gone are the days when people just thought of the brand as Seiko for people with deep pockets – the brand has earned a rightful place among the best watches on the market.
Grand Seiko is renowned for things like technological innovation and finishing – but does that translate to its stablemate, Orient Star? Well that's exactly what I'm looking to find out.
For the unaware, Orient Star is to Orient – of Bambino fame – what Grand Seiko is to Seiko. The two also sit under the same parent company, which suggests there may well be some similarities.
Orient Star M34 F8 Date: key specs
First things first, let's dive into some specs. The watch sits in a 40mm stainless steel case. That's 12.9mm thick, with a lug-to-lug width of 47.3mm. So far, so wearable.
That's attached to steel bracelet, complete with Orient Star's signature H-shaped links. That gives a really interesting look to the bracelet, and is something you probably won't see in too many places.
The dial is listed as white online, though it's really more of a silver hue. The dial has a mottled, hammered effect, which is really interesting to look at.
There, you'll also find a power reserve indicator – another signature for the brand – at the 12 o'clock position, with a neat little date window at 3 o'clock. The central hand stack also features a blued seconds hand, for easy reading.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
What is the Orient Star M34 F8 Date like to wear?
On the wrist, this model is devilishly comfortable. That H-link bracelet is really clever because it leaves less travel distance for each piece. That ensure that it molds to your wrist effortlessly.
Overall, this watch wears really nicely. The case dimensions all act pretty much as you'd expect – the 40mm case diameter and neat lug-to-lug width ensure a compact frame, while the thickness is slightly tall, but not offensively so.
It's also really fun to look at. There's just enough going on on the dial to stay interesting, without being overbearing.
The power reserve indicator is always fun. There's a child-like amazement which comes from winding it to 50% power and checking back to see how much your arm swinging has done the rest.
I'm also a big fan of that blued seconds hand, which contrasts beautifully against the stark backdrop. However, I'm not such a fan of the dial itself. The hammered effect is well done, but I can't help but see polystyrene in the final product.
While we're on the subject of things we're not quite so fond of, the way the bracelet attaches to the case is also a bit lacklustre. It doesn't fill the lug entirely, sitting a few millimetres lower than the case, which just doesn't feel entirely premium. That's a shame because – as mentioned above – the bracelet itself is wonderful.
Is the Orient Star M34 F8 Date worth the money?
This is a really tough question to answer. At £2,199.99 (approx. $2,750 / AU$4,425) the greatest competition this model has is the others from Orient Star.
While some of its models run around this price point, others can be had for well under £1,000. With little to distinguish between the model families, I could see a lot of people opting for the less expensive models.
That's not to say it isn't worth the cash – the finishing it brilliant, and there's clearly a very high level of detail taken in the craft of this piece. You'll have to be absolutely smitten to pick this one, but you'll get a killer watch if you do.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Rev up your metabolism and build strength in 12 minutes with this four-move bodyweight workout
Stay fit during the festive season with this speedy AMRAP workout
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
7 best HBO shows in 2024: Catch up on these streaming successes
HBO had a banner year in 2024, and these are the highlights
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Christopher Ward Desk Diver – the coolest watch money can't buy
Renowned artist seconde/seconde puts a tongue in cheek spin on the dive watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
Dior celebrates the Year of the Snake with a rose gold lunar-inspired watch
Dior gives its Grand Soir watch a Year of the Snake-inspired design
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
A Week on the Wrist with the TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon Extreme Sport – pure, unadulterated luxury
The TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon Extreme is a great way to get into the world of tourbillons
By Sam Cross Published
-
4 luxurious gifts guaranteed to delight this Christmas
Only if you're feeling opulent
By T3.com Last updated
-
A Week on the Wrist with the Leica ZM11 – retro chic with luxury photographic nods
Purveyors of luxury cameras, Leica, have something tasty for your wrist
By Sam Cross Published
-
New Metric by Brew Watches helps you time the perfect espresso
One of my favourite retro watches just got four cool new colour ways
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
I'm a watch expert – this is the biggest trend I'm predicting for 2025
Fashions always change, and I'm predicting a small change in the watch world
By Sam Cross Published
-
OMEGA launches new James Bond-inspired Seamaster Diver in bronze gold
OMEGA’s new Seamaster Diver 300M is a Bond fan’s dream
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published