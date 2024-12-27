A Week on the Wrist with the Orient Star M34 F8 Date – Grand Seiko vibes for less

It's no secret that Grand Seiko is having a massive spell of popularity right now. Gone are the days when people just thought of the brand as Seiko for people with deep pockets – the brand has earned a rightful place among the best watches on the market.

Grand Seiko is renowned for things like technological innovation and finishing – but does that translate to its stablemate, Orient Star? Well that's exactly what I'm looking to find out.

For the unaware, Orient Star is to Orient – of Bambino fame – what Grand Seiko is to Seiko. The two also sit under the same parent company, which suggests there may well be some similarities.

First things first, let's dive into some specs. The watch sits in a 40mm stainless steel case. That's 12.9mm thick, with a lug-to-lug width of 47.3mm. So far, so wearable.

That's attached to steel bracelet, complete with Orient Star's signature H-shaped links. That gives a really interesting look to the bracelet, and is something you probably won't see in too many places.

The dial is listed as white online, though it's really more of a silver hue. The dial has a mottled, hammered effect, which is really interesting to look at.

There, you'll also find a power reserve indicator – another signature for the brand – at the 12 o'clock position, with a neat little date window at 3 o'clock. The central hand stack also features a blued seconds hand, for easy reading.

On the wrist, this model is devilishly comfortable. That H-link bracelet is really clever because it leaves less travel distance for each piece. That ensure that it molds to your wrist effortlessly.

Overall, this watch wears really nicely. The case dimensions all act pretty much as you'd expect – the 40mm case diameter and neat lug-to-lug width ensure a compact frame, while the thickness is slightly tall, but not offensively so.

It's also really fun to look at. There's just enough going on on the dial to stay interesting, without being overbearing.

The power reserve indicator is always fun. There's a child-like amazement which comes from winding it to 50% power and checking back to see how much your arm swinging has done the rest.

I'm also a big fan of that blued seconds hand, which contrasts beautifully against the stark backdrop. However, I'm not such a fan of the dial itself. The hammered effect is well done, but I can't help but see polystyrene in the final product.

While we're on the subject of things we're not quite so fond of, the way the bracelet attaches to the case is also a bit lacklustre. It doesn't fill the lug entirely, sitting a few millimetres lower than the case, which just doesn't feel entirely premium. That's a shame because – as mentioned above – the bracelet itself is wonderful.

This is a really tough question to answer. At £2,199.99 (approx. $2,750 / AU$4,425) the greatest competition this model has is the others from Orient Star.

While some of its models run around this price point, others can be had for well under £1,000. With little to distinguish between the model families, I could see a lot of people opting for the less expensive models.

That's not to say it isn't worth the cash – the finishing it brilliant, and there's clearly a very high level of detail taken in the craft of this piece. You'll have to be absolutely smitten to pick this one, but you'll get a killer watch if you do.