A Week on the Wrist with the Orient Bambino Small Seconds – the only dress watch most people need

When many of us think about the best watches on the market, chances are we think of a similar watch. Steel case, round face, and probably a dive watch is the norm for most. If you're feeling a little more leftfield, perhaps you opt for a chronograph instead.

But a dress watch? Almost certainly not. Trends ebb and flow, of course, but the humble dress watch is certainly not the hottest thing in horology right now.

Still, that doesn't make them redundant. A good dress watch is capable of matching outfits that no other style can. Even if you wear a suit only once or twice a year, having a dress watch to match it can elevate the entire look.

Enter the Orient Bambino. Renowned for offering a killer spec sheet and stunning looks on a budget, this range is the perfect dress watch for those who need something for those fancier occasions.

The brand recently unveiled a new model with a small seconds dial, too. That adds and extra touch of retro-tinged charm – and it's the one I've had on the wrist this week.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Let's kick off with specs. A 38.4mm case diameter is deliciously svelte, making it perfect for smaller wrists. Couple that with a 44mm lug-to-lug width, and this is a positively brilliant option for almost everyone.

The thickness of 12mm sounds a little more daunting, though this does account for the box crystal on top. The actual feel on the wrist is much slimmer.

Inside, you'll find an in-house movement from Orient. That's dubbed the F6222, and is an automatic caliber with 40 hours of power reserve on offer. It's part of the reason why the brand is so sought after, and has been perfectly accurate in my use.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Sam Cross) (Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Orient Bambino Small Seconds like to wear?

On the wrist, the Bambino Small Seconds is every bit as gorgeous as those specs suggest. On my dainty wrists, the case sits nicely. It's the perfect Goldilocks size – not too big, not too small, just right.

Finishing is great, too. With a cheaper model, you'd forgive a handful of sloppy corners and blemishes, but there really is nothing of the sort here. It gives a really good account of itself.

I had the chance to try both the black dial/silver case and the white dial/gold case variants. Personally, I slightly preferred the appearance of the gold case model, which seemed to look slightly more natural. Either is a good pick, though.

One gripe I did have was with the strap. It's made from craft leather, but it does feel quite cheap. What's more, it squeaks against the lugs as you move your wrist. That's such a nuisance – particularly as it looks much more expensive than it really is. The facade is quickly dropped when it goes eek-eek-eek!

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Orient Bambino Small Seconds worth the money?

Priced at under £300 (approx. $393; AU$585), this model is a really cost-effective way to buy into the dress watch aesthetic. It's for that reason that I think this is actually the best dress watch for most people.

If you're only going to wear it once in a blue moon, you really don't need or want to break the bank over it. But as a watch enthusiast, you're still going to want something you can get excited about wearing.

This line is perfectly trodden by the Bambino. You'll get an in-house movement, beautiful styling and solid build quality, at a price which isn't to be sniffed at. For most people, it's a no brainer – run, don't walk.