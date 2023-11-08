I love the colours of the new limited-edition Orient Bambino 38mm

Japanese watchmaker Orient has announced a new addition to its Classic Collection, called Bambino 38mm and offered in four distinct colours.

The watches have a 38mm case diameter and are limited to just 360 examples globally for each colour. First revealed in October, they're available to buy from today, 8th November, and each colour way is priced at £287.99.

Launched in 2022, the Bambino 38mm has been a bestseller for Orient, thanks to its compact but universal case size and simple, classically designed dial. It also features a domed glass and slender hour and minute hands, giving it a delicate, retro vibe.

The new colour options are called creamy yellow, baby blue (you’ll probably call it Tiffany blue), dove grey and copper. They all feature a subtle sunray finish to their dials with a matte coating intended to produce a gentle warmth. Clearly, Orient is thumbing its nose at the decidedly autumnal weather we’re all enduring as we head into November.

The warmth continues with the grey nubuck leather strap included with each variant. It’s an interesting choice of strap, and while I think it smartly compliments the yellow and grey dials, I’ll have to reserve judgement on its pairing with the blue and copper models until I see them in person. I reckon those particular dials are ripe for a strap swap to really lean into the brightness.

Other features include a date window at the three o’clock position and an unguarded crown. The watches are driven by an in-house calibre F6724 automatic movement that’s visible through the exhibition case back. Orient says the watch is accurate to +25 seconds / -15 seconds per day, and the movement has 40 hours of power reserve.

Water resistance is fairly limited at 30 metres, so you’ll ideally want to take this watch off before going swimming, although it should be fine in the shower. These watches have ‘limited edition’ engraved on their back, but do not carry a specific serial number.