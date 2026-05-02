Love Lego? Love Star Wars? The 3 best Lego Star Wars sets for all budgets

Over the years we've written about the best Lego sets, including Star Wars specials, with some of the priciest models attracting the greatest public interest.

Now that we're into 'that special weekend' – it's May The 4th, but of course – more eyes are on Star Wars history, memorabelia, movies and, let's not forget, Lego Star Wars sets.

There's something extra special about commemorating your favourite characters and scenes in physical form – whether as a personal hobby, with your kids and family, or a wider group – and these Lego sets deliver that just perfectly.

Big, complex sets for big, outlandish sums isn't the go-to for many of us, though. So whether it's a little treat, a birthday present or gift, or a bigger purchase that you've saved up for, here are three stand-out Lego Star Wars sets – whatever your budget.

T3's Top 3

Other Lego Star Wars sets to consider?

(Image credit: LEGO)

As said up top, some of the most successful Lego Star Wars price-cut deals we've highlighted over the years have been the ones that Lego fans and Star Wars fans go doolally to snap up.

Whether that's the Imperial Star Destroyer (as pictured) or the legendary Millennium Falcon Collector's Edition sets, there are some big purchases that may also see May 4th discounts.

Lego's partnership with Star Wars runs deep, though, so whether you're more The Mandalorian aligned of late, are a fan of the 1970s originals, or both, there are sets to suit everyone and everyone.

Some of the older, larger models are now discontinued and run into second-hand market mega-fortunes, mind, so if you want a Death Star then you're out of luck as it stands.

But with The Mandalorian and Grogu movie imminently in cinemas, expect an even bigger push from Star Wars and Lego alike – and it's the N-1 Starfighter that really kicks things off, as highlighted above.