Love Lego? Love Star Wars? The 3 best Lego Star Wars sets for all budgets

Over the years we've written about the best Lego sets, including Star Wars specials, with some of the priciest models attracting the greatest public interest.
Now that we're into 'that special weekend' – it's May The 4th, but of course – more eyes are on Star Wars history, memorabelia, movies and, let's not forget, Lego Star Wars sets.
There's something extra special about commemorating your favourite characters and scenes in physical form – whether as a personal hobby, with your kids and family, or a wider group – and these Lego sets deliver that just perfectly.
Big, complex sets for big, outlandish sums isn't the go-to for many of us, though. So whether it's a little treat, a birthday present or gift, or a bigger purchase that you've saved up for, here are three stand-out Lego Star Wars sets – whatever your budget.
T3's Top 3
Best Classic
Kicking off with an all-time classic, the AT-AT is one of the most iconic set pieces to appear in the Star Wars movie franchise – and here it makes its mark in Lego form.
This is a middle-size set, not a giant megalith with an equally elevated price tag, marking it out as a measured purchase point for many.
It totals 525 pieces and is labelled as "18+", although you could easily assist a younger builder with your guidance as part of a fun project.
Best Latest
Stepping up the ranks, this is the latest Lego Star Wars set and coincides with not only a May 4th release date, but is part of the The Mandalorian and Grogu movie promotion.
This latest model is a 1809 piece build, so will take up a decent chunk of your time, but also comes with a free commemorative badge gift if you pre-order from the beginning of May.
It's the priciest set listed of these three, without hitting astronomically expensive levels, and features special silver-coloured bricks that you won't have seen anywhere else.
Best Budget
If your budget is more modest then, (Boba) fret not, we've got your back. This 58-piece mini-build is suitable for those aged 6+ – or 60+, it doesn't matter!
Its gift-friendly price tag makes it a great entry point, with the main focus on the Grogu and The Mandalorian minifigs included in the box.
So whether you're a Star Wars original fan, love the more recent Disney series, or are looking forward to the incoming movie, this is an ideal entry purchase.
Other Lego Star Wars sets to consider?
As said up top, some of the most successful Lego Star Wars price-cut deals we've highlighted over the years have been the ones that Lego fans and Star Wars fans go doolally to snap up.
Whether that's the Imperial Star Destroyer (as pictured) or the legendary Millennium Falcon Collector's Edition sets, there are some big purchases that may also see May 4th discounts.
Lego's partnership with Star Wars runs deep, though, so whether you're more The Mandalorian aligned of late, are a fan of the 1970s originals, or both, there are sets to suit everyone and everyone.
Some of the older, larger models are now discontinued and run into second-hand market mega-fortunes, mind, so if you want a Death Star then you're out of luck as it stands.
But with The Mandalorian and Grogu movie imminently in cinemas, expect an even bigger push from Star Wars and Lego alike – and it's the N-1 Starfighter that really kicks things off, as highlighted above.
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.