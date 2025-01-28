Rugby fans will love the new Breitling Six Nations Chronomat watch collection

Calling all Six Nations fans! Breitling is back with its new watch line-up

Breitling Six Nations
QUICK SUMMARY

Breitling has launched its latest Six Nations Chronomat collection.

These limited edition rugby-themed watches cater to both men and women, plus those with smaller wrists as they now come in both 40mm and 32mm sizes.

Breitling has just launched its latest Six Nations watches collection, and rugby fans are going to love them. The Breitling Six Nations Chronomat line-up now comes in both 40mm and 32mm sizes, so they can be worn by both men and women, and those with smaller wrists.

As of 2025, Breitling has been the Official Timing Partner for the Guinness Six Nations Championships for four seasons, as well as the exclusive luxury watch partner for the competition. For the past four seasons, Breitling has launched limited edition watches for each union and this year is no exception.

For the Six Nations 2025, Breitling has introduced limited edition watches for men and women in two different formats: the Chronomat Automatic GMT 40mm and the Chronomat 32mm three-hand model. Each union or team has its own textured and coloured dial which marks a move away from its previous chronograph designs.

Previously, Breitling Six Nations watches had three chronograph counters, with the counter at nine o’clock housing the union’s badge. For 2025, Breitling has taken the watches in a different direction with a textured dial with alternating matte and brushed horizontal stripes, inspired by the stripes on a rugby pitch.

Breitling Six Nations

Based on the sport-chic Chronomat design, the 2025 Breitling Six Nations watches are much subtler than its predecessors, but they still have rugby-inspired elements on the dial and caseback. Of course, each union’s watch comes in the corresponding colour, so the Wales watch is red, the England watch is white, the Ireland watch is green, and so on.

Aside from the design, the main changes to the Breitling Six Nations watches are the sizing to appeal to more rugby fans. Women rugby fans – like me! – will be happy to see the 32mm women’s model which better fits smaller wrists, and has an elegant yet sporty aesthetic. The women’s watches also have yellow gold indexes and are powered by the Caliber 77 SuperQuartz movement which can be seen through the engraved caseback which also displays the union crest. The Chronomat 32mm watches are limited to just 75 pieces.

Additionally, the Breitling Chronomat GMT 40mm is powered by the Breitling Caliber 32 movement which gives the watch a dual time-zone functionality, 42 hours of power and 200m water resistance. The Chronomat GMT 40mm is limited to 250 pieces which is displayed on the caseback, alongside the union crest and ‘Six Nations Rugby’.

The new Breitling Chronomat Six Nations watches are available today online and in stores, ahead of the Championship kicking off on 31st January 2025.

