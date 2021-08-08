If I was a student I'd buy this watch before going to University

Nomos Glashütte launched the Campus series four years ago – the timepieces were made with young graduates and students in mind. Since then, the range has been extended with numerous new models, but the core ethos has remained the same – they're perfect mechanical watches for those taking the next step in their academic or professional careers.

The Campus collection now inicludes manual winding and automatic versions, in multiple sizes, dial colours and strap options. They all feature a stainless steel back, which leaves space for a personalised message to the wearer from proud parents, grandparents, or significant others. This engraving service is complimentary with every watch.

All Campus models are handcrafted in Glashütte and powered by an in-house NOMOS calibre, offering lasting value for the years to come.

It will make you look and feel the part when walking around the University campus, while demonstrating excellent taste in design and respect for quality manufacturing.

The Campus series draws its design from the Club model by Nomos Glashütte, known for its sporty and youthful aesthetic. All versions feature a robust case and a unique dial with both Arabic and Roman numerals.

Thre manual watches come with a velour strap, while the are automatic – equipped with Nomo's 'Neomatik' caliber, some on a bracelet as standard. Although, it's worth noting you can swap it for alternative leather or textile straps to match your outfit.

Complimentary on request: a personalised message engraved on the stainless steel back. (Image credit: Nomos Glashütte)

The mechanical timepieces in the Campus series are also designed to withstand the rigours of student life. Their cases are crafted from stainless steel and sapphire crystal, which is second in strength only to diamond, and all six watches are water-resistant (manually-wound versions to 100m, the automatic versions to 200m).

All in all, I think it's the perfect watch for a student and the perfect memento to look back on throughout your life.

Nomos Glashütte Club Campus is available from multiple retailers, including Mr Porter, C.W. Sellors, Chisom Hunter, and Watches of Switzerland, with prices starting at £1,100.

