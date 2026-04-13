Nomos goes for gold with a new Tangente at Watches and Wonders 2026

Quick Summary Nomos goes for gold at Watches and Wonders 2026. The brand offers three new Tangente models, with two using gold cases.

At Watches and Wonders 2025, Nomos took home the gold, winning a coveted T3 Award. That was for the Club Sport Neomatik Worldtimer, which brought an advanced complication to the sporty format.

For 2026, the brand has gone one step further, bringing a watch to market with an actual gold case. That takes the popular Tangente Update and shrinks it into a 38.5mm case, in either steel or 18ct gold.

(Image credit: Nomos)

The model still utilises the impressive DUW 6101 neomatik calibre, which puts the date complication to the outer edge of the dial, while maintaining impressive slim dimensions. Here, though, the calibre was slightly reworked to accommodate the smaller case size.

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That's an award-winning movement, too, snagging a GPHG Award when it first launched back in 2018. It's signature is the unique way the date is read – two coloured panels show at any one time, with the number in the middle of them representing the current date.

(Image credit: Nomos)

The new collection is offered in three different forms. The stainless steel model is arguably the most visually plain of the three, with a simple black and white dial only broken by the yellow 'neomatik' moniker and the red date indicator.

Next up is the Tangente Gold Neomatik 38 Update, which offers a splash more visual appeal. Obviously the yellow-tone of the gold case adds a splash of colour, but its paired with blued hands which offer a nice bit of interplay.

(Image credit: Nomos)

Last, but not least, is the Tangente Gold Neomatik 38 Update Dore. That pairs the gold case with a brown leather strap, for a more timeless appearance.

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This version also reverts away from coloured hands, offering them in the same gold tone as the case. Brown and gold dress watches are seriously popular right now, and this captures that timeless look perfectly.

Priced from €3,380 (approx. £2,950 / US$3,950 / AU$5,600) on the low end and €12,400 (£10,800 / US$14,500 / AU$20,500) at the top end, there's something here for just about anyone.