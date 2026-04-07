New Google app is designed to make iPhone users sound smarter

Quick Summary A new Google app should make it easier than ever to transcribe your speech. It uses AI to cut out filler words and make you sound smarter.

If you've ever listened to a recording of yourself and disliked the amount of filler words you use, there may finally be an app for you. That's because Google has launched a new app called Google AI Edge Eloquent, and it's designed to make you sound smarter.

In essence, it's a relatively simple dictation app, which makes use of AI to remove the unnecessary fluff and filler, as well as correcting mistakes. That means, if you correct yourself midway through a sentence, the app will be able to recognise and change that in the transcription.

Beyond just transcribing your words, the app can convert your speech into different formats. That includes things like a key points summary, formalised speech, as well as long and short variations.

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It's also not just a generic experience, with the ability to add a custom dictionary to add words and phrases you use often. It can also learn your vocabulary over time, which should enable it to be more accurate as you use the app more frequently.

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

Everything runs locally on the device, which means nothing is sent off to the cloud. That's a really noteworthy point, as it should offer added security for those concerned with their data privacy.

You'll even find tools within the app which allow you to track things like word count and speed of speech. That could be handy if you're using the app regularly, where it will give you a chance to learn about yourself from different speeches over time.

Currently, the app is only available to users of an iPhone, though it seems likely that a version will launch soon for Android phones. Personally, I'm a big fan of the way it operates. Anything which helps to turn speech into coherent text is a winner in my book.

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