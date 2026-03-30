iPhone users just got a brilliant software boost – and it comes courtesy of Google

Quick Summary Google is enabling live translation through headphones for iPhone users via the Google Translate app. Google supports 70+ languages, many more than Apple's native solution provided by Apple Intelligence.

Google is bringing its Live Translate feature to iPhone, allowing users to get live translations through their AirPods in real time – without the need to look at their phone. Google says that the service supports more than 70 languages.

The live translation feature first appeared on Android in 2025, but now iOS users who want to use Google Translate can get that experience too, for more seamless translation when listening to foreign languages.

A similar service is also offered by Siri through Apple Intelligence, but only with AirPods, while Google's service will work through any wireless headphones. Google also supports many more languages, so it's a lot more versatile than Apple Intelligence that only supports 12 languages.

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While Apple's translation happens on device – so no connection is needed – the Google service relies on cloud processing, so if you're roaming with high data costs that might be a consideration.

To get the service to work on your iPhone you'll have to download the Google Translate app, open it up and tap "Live Translate" with your headphones connected. It should then translate through your headphones so you can keep up with the conversation.

The update means iPhone users have a choice of translation services, so you can choose the version that works best for you.

(Image credit: Future)

At the same time, Google has confirmed that the service is expanding its Android coverage too, spreading to more countries including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, Thailand and the UK.

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The addition of more Google features on iPhone comes as Apple prepares to boost Siri with Gemini integration, with the promised "next-gen" Siri expected to be previewed at WWDC and likely to roll-out as part of iOS 27 in September.

Google's open approach to its services means that Gemini and other AI services are available to Apple device users too – with Google also recently announcing switching tools to help move AI chats to Gemini.

The aim is to make sure that you can access your historic chats, with Gemini learning details to build your Personal Intelligence profile.

The battle for AI dominance rolls on, with Google's Gemini being ranked alongside the likes of ChatGPT and Claude, while Apple Intelligence is still some way behind.