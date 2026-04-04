A Week on the Wrist with the Detrash Field of Dreams – the perfect field watch for most people

We're big fans of Detrash here at T3. The brand is remarkably simple, offering watches which look to make a difference to planet, while also looking great and working well.

Shop the Detrash Field of Dreams here

I've personally tested a healthy cross-section of the brands output, including dive watches like the Au.M.G. and the Midnight Sky, and its first dress watch in the McQ. Now, I've got my hands on the Field of Dreams.

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Built on the same basis as the McQ, this one swaps out the leather strap for one of the brand's recycled PET ones, for a more rugged edge.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Detrash Field of Dreams: key specs

Let's kick off with the specs. This one makes use of a 38mm stainless steel case, with a 45mm lug-to-lug width. That's crafted from 80% recycled steel, too.

As mentioned, the watch comes with a grey-green recycled PET strap, though the 20mm lug width ensures its a good fit for swapping out straps at will. I've used it on a brown leather which worked nicely, and the white dial should make it a bit of a strap monster.

That case also sits just 10.6mm tall, and the case itself is even smaller at 8mm – the remainder is made up by the crystal. Either way, that should wear really nicely.

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The piece is powered by a Miyota 9039 movement, which is accurate to within -10/+30 seconds per day, and runs at a 4Hz beat rate with 42 hours of power reserve. That's a commonly used third-party movement, and should be a reliable calibre here.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Detrash Field of Dreams like on the wrist?

As you'd probably expect, that slim case measurement makes this one a dream on the wrist. It sits beautifully, keeping itself out of the way and slipping beneath any cuffs with ease.

It's also a testament to the quality of Detrash's straps. They're lined with a soft 'nubuck' equivalent which is made from corn, and is exceptionally soft and comfortable in every example I've used.

As mentioned, I've swapped out the straps on this one a little bit, and I've yet to find something which hasn't worked. That includes a brown leather option, which looked great, and I'm sure there are lots of others which would work here.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Detrash Field of Dreams worth the money?

Priced at £445 / €515.95 / US$600 / AU$873, this offers similarly compelling value to that of the rest of the Detrash range. The most obvious competitor this has is the Hamilton Khaki Field, which is really the big player in this space.

Those start a little more costly – though not so much that it makes too much difference – and obviously have a lot more heritage within the brand. With that being said, I don't know that it's necessarily a better watch.

The Field of Dreams trumps it with 100m of water resistance, which I've always thought was the most frustrating part of the Khaki Field spec sheet. And you're getting all automatic movements here, rather than the manually-wound versions on the entry-level Hamilton pieces.

Personally, I think this offers impeccable value for money. Whether you want a field watch for your collection or a first automatic, you can do a lot worse than this.