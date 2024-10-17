A Week on the Wrist with the Detrash Midnight Sky – this dive watch is rubbish, and that's a great thing

I love testing the best watches on the market. As a fan of watchmaking in general, it's a truly privileged position, often getting the chance to wear watches which would otherwise be totally out of reach.

Often, though, I find that many watches exist simply to fill a space in your watch roll. Sure, there are some with elaborate backstories, but most are simply made because they can be and, frankly, what else are you going to spend that money on?

The same can't be said for the Detrash Midnight Sky. A cool timepiece with a conscience; a dive watch with a difference, this watch is made to do some good while also looking good. It's also the first watch named after a Stevie Nicks-inspired Miley Cyrus track. No, that's not a typo.

Let's hop into some specs, which should explain a little more.

Detrash Midnight Sky: key specs

First things first, let's talk about what sets this watch apart. By linking up with initiatives like 1% for the Planet and Surfers Against Sewage, Detrash makes tangible steps to remove waste from the ocean.

That's not just some flowery corporate press material, either. The case here is crafted from 80% recycled steel, and is attached to your wrist via an ocean-bound plastic strap. That's seriously cool.

That case is 41mm across, with a lug-to-lug measurement of 47mm and sitting 12.9mm tall. That should be fairly wearable – only the absolute daintiest of wrists should be concerned.

Inside, you'll find a reliable Seiko NH35 movement. That's a cornerstone of the third-party movement industry, powering everything from crafty DIY builds to entry-level timepieces.

That movement is hidden under a sleek black dial. The Arabic numeral indices are coated in a midnight blue hue – hence the name! You'll find the same colour used on parts of the hands, bezel and strap for good, cohesive measure.

You'll get a cool 200m of water resistance on this model, while the dial is topped with a sapphire crystal. Each piece is limited, too. Just 100 of this model will be made, with each being individually numbered.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Detrash Midnight Sky like to wear?

In a slight break from tradition with these sorts of reviews, I'm starting with the strap. I know, I know, but I think it's possibly the point of largest contention. See, when I first read about it, I was sceptical. #tide – the brand behind these ocean-bound plastic straps – are well-regarded, but having never come across one, I didn't really know what to expect.

If your first thought was also of something scratchy and unpleasant, you'll be pleased to hear that is not the case. In fact, it's pretty similar to just about any other fabric strap you'll find – which is no bad thing at all.

Let's turn our attention to the case. It's just about the biggest dimension I'd still call 'wearable', but that's a good thing. Even my skinny wrists were able to rein it in, leaving it feeling natural and comfortable, if gently on the plump side.

The thickness is probably the measurement to be most concerned about. That's a not insignificant size, so you might just find it bumping into things a little more than you're used to.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Detrash Midnight Sky worth the money?

Priced at just £380 (approx. $500 / AU$740), this is definitely in the affordable dive watch realm. That's actually one of my favourite segments overall, as I think it's the one which makes most sense for a proper tool watch.

It's certainly crowded, though. Seiko has a variety of pieces around this area. You'll find a new range of Timex watches, too, and a whole lot more besides.

Competition is fierce, then. But I still think there is value to this watch. Sure, it's not the most recognisable brand name and it's arguably right on the cusp of being a bit pricey. But crucially, it's on that cusp, rather than past it. If you really care about the health of the world around you, there's no better watch to buy.