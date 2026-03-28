A Week on the Wrist with the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Micro-Rotor Agave Blue – the last word in stealth wealth

2026 is a big year for cool things turning 30. T3 will celebrate the occasion later this year, at around the same time this writer will also blow out the candles.

Another 30th birthday on the calendar this year sees luxury watch brand, Parmigiani Fleurier, celebrate. It's a remarkably short time for a watch brand with such prestige to have existed, and the year of celebrations kicked off with a new Tonda PF Micro-Rotor in Agave Blue.

Recently, I had the privilege of wearing it for a week or so, to see just what this brand is all about.

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(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Micro-Rotor Agave Blue key specs

Before I give you my version of events, lets dive into the spec sheet. Right off the bat, it's clear there's a lot to love here as you read down the page.

The model I've tested is cased in stainless steel – there's a yellow gold version as well – with a diameter of 40mm. That sits a staggering 7.8mm thick, with the slimness coming thanks to the micro-rotor movement design.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

That movement is the brand's PF703 calibre, which operates at a 3Hz beat rate, and offers 48 hours of power reserve. You'll also snag 100m of water resistance from the case, making it a good option for everyday use.

The real star of the show here is the dial. It's finished in Agave Blue, as the name suggests, but it's the Grain d'Orge hand-guilloché dial which really pops. That picks up the light as you move your wrist, and really shines when it needs to.

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It's a relatively simple affair otherwise, with a two-hand operation devoid of telling the seconds. Those are open hands, too, with the inner aperture allowing you to see even more of the dial below.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

What is the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Micro-Rotor Agave Blue like on the wrist?

While the spec sheet definitely alludes to this being a slim watch, there really is nothing to prepare you for just how nice it is to first slip this onto the wrist. Such a narrow case really gets out of its own way, making it an effortless experience all day long.

But for me, the magic actually starts a little earlier than that. See, just before you slip it onto your wrist, you'll catch a sneak peak of the movement. And my, oh my, what a movement that is.

From an engineering standpoint, it's impressive – especially with that micro-rotor lurking as a reminder of just how sophisticated this design is. But what grabs me more is the finishing – I really don't say it lightly, but that's pretty much on par with the work of A Lange and Söhne.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Anyhow, we must leave that behind to talk some more about how it wears. The bracelet is nicely designed with a comfortable fit around the wrist. As you'd expect, the fit and finish is top-tier, and you really can feel the quality in every nook and cranny.

What struck me most of all, though, was the strange feeling of not feeling like I was wearing a luxury watch. Don't get me wrong, you certainly know it in the design and execution, but it doesn't make itself known like a Rolex or an Omega.

The old adage says that money shouts and wealth whispers, and that is a pretty perfect analogy for this. I wore this in places and scenarios where you wouldn't dream of wearing household name brands and no-one even batted an eyelid. It's stealth wealth in its purest form.

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Is the Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda PF Micro-Rotor Agave Blue worth the money?

Of course, luxury watches come with luxury price tags, and there's really no getting around that. Priced at CHF 23,700 (approx. £22,500 / €25,850 / US$30,500 / AU$43,775), there really is no way of sugar coating the price of this piece.

For most people, that's most of an annual income, not the sort of cash you can witter away on a watch, and that context is important to keep in mind. Still, if you can afford to splash that sort of cash, I think there are few better ways to do it than this.

There aren't too many sports watches which can offer this level of elegance, while still feeling robust. Top marks, Parmigiani – I look forward to seeing what else the year has in store.