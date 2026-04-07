KitchenAid upgraded its iconic stand mixer after 71 years – it has a feature I never knew I needed

QUICK SUMMARY KitchenAid has launched its new Artisan Plus Stand Mixer, 71 years after the original came out. Currently only available in the US, the KitchenAid Artisan Plus Stand Mixer has upgraded speed settings, an LED bowl light and comes in four new colourways.

KitchenAid has just launched a new, upgraded version of its iconic stand mixer and dare I say it, I think it might be its best design yet. The new KitchenAid Artisan Plus is firmly based on the brand’s original stand mixer but comes with new speed settings, colours and an LED bowl light – a feature I never knew I needed until now.

When I heard that KitchenAid was making a new stand mixer, I first thought it was an April Fools joke – dramatic, I know. But KitchenAid hasn’t announced a new stand mixer since it launched the original Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer back in 1955 so hearing that it was introducing a new stand mixer 71 years later was a surprise.

The new KitchenAid Artisan Plus sounds incredibly impressive, and it still has many of the same features as its original tilt-head mixer. While the KitchenAid Artisan Plus has a similar curved design, stainless steel accessories and multiple colour options as the tilt-head, it comes with lots more enhancements that I think makes it its most attractive option yet.

Article continues below

With multiple speeds to choose from, the KitchenAid Artisan Plus offers precise speed control which you can adjust via the slider on the side of the stand mixer’s ‘head’. There’s now the option for users to choose a ½ speed setting for gently folding ingredients which is the first time a stand mixer has seen this feature.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

My favourite feature of the KitchenAid Artisan Plus is its built-in LED bowl light. When the mixer head is down and working inside the bowl, it can be hard to see what’s going on so the integrated light helps with visibility while mixing ingredients and adding measurements while it’s in action. It’s a feature I never knew I needed until now and one I think lots of bakers will enjoy.

KitchenAid offers a range of colours which the new KitchenAid Artisan Plus is available in. The KitchenAid Artisan Plus also comes in four new colourways which are currently exclusive to this mixer – Sundried Tomato, Wild Blueberry, Iron Ore Bronze and Oat. The first two colours have a crinkle finish, while Iron Ore Bronze has a satin metallic finish and Oat has a satin finish.

Other notable features of the KitchenAid Artisan Plus include Soft Start which allows the mixer to gradually increase mixing speeds to avoid mess, and a new double flex edge beater which scrapes the sides of the bowl so you don’t have to do it manually.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors